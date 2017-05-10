Ludwig Sports: Cougar baseball cruises into districts

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah takes two of three in final road trip…

The Chewelah Cougars returned from last week’s three-game road trip with a pair of strategic wins to improve to 12-6 on the year. On Tuesday, they rallied in the late innings to rough up last-place Riverside 8-1 as Gavin Parrott and Ben Richmond combined to limit the Rams to three hits. At Lakeside on Thursday, Ryder Robison threw a complete game three-hit shutout for a 10-0 win.

With those two victories, the Cougars solidified their hold on second place in the final Northeast A League standings and earned a bye in the opening round of this week’s league tournament.

Then, on Friday, the Cougars threatened to end Freeman’s 13-game winning streak with an early 4-1 lead, but the Scotties came back in the later innings to complete an undefeated league season with an 8-5 win.

“I felt the boys went out and competed well. The first time we played them [a 10-1 loss] was not a reflection of how we were as a team,” Chewelah coach Sawyer Bardwell said. “This time around, we played our game and played clean. I feel that we can compete with Freeman any day and the boys showed that on Friday and that gave them more confidence.”

Bardwell added that the Cougars put up five runs on league MVP McKabe Cottrell, which is more then any other league opponent this year.

Cottrell has signed to play at Gonzaga next year.

The Cougars completed their league season with a 10-4 record. They went into this week awaiting the results of the first round of tournament play as Deer Park (8-6), Medical Lake (8-6), Colville (6-8), and Lakeside (4-10) battle in loser-out games. Chewelah and Freeman will face the winners.

“The number two seed was nice that way we can save our pitching a bit and it puts us into double elimination right off the bat so it takes a little pressure off the guys,” Bardwell said. “However if we didn’t get the bye I have total confidence in our pitchers and our team as a whole to win these games to make it to the championship as long as we play our baseball.”

RESULTS

Baseball

Friday, May 5

FREEMAN 8, CHEWELAH 5

Cougars: 004 010 0 = 5 4 0

Scotties: 012 050 x = 8 10 3

Cougar pitching: Gavin Parrott, Elan Krausz (5) and Carl Oman; Loss – Parrott.

Cougar hitting: Elan Krausz, Gavin Parrott, Pearson Grooms, Carl Oman. 3B – Krausz.

Thursday, May 4

CHEWELAH 10, LAKESIDE 0

Cougars: 105 22 = 10 14 0

Eagles: 000 00 = 0 3 7

Cougar pitching: Ryder Robison and Carl Oman. Win – Robison.

Cougar hitting: Gavin Parrott 3, Ryder Robison 3, Jensen Holloway 2, Elan Krausz 2, Zak Kubik 2, Lukas Spencer, Carl Oman. 2B – Spencer, Holloway, Krausz, Parrott. 3B – Robison.

Tuesday, May 2

CHEWELAH 8, RIVERSIDE 1

Cougars: 000 035 0 = 8 9 2

Rams: 001 000 0 = 1 3 6

Cougar pitching: Gavin Parrott, Ben Richmond (6) and Carl Oman; Win – Parrott.

Cougar hitting: Dom Coleman 2, Jensen Holloway 2, Zarren Nelson 2, Ryder Robison, Elan Krausz, Gavin Parrott. 2B – Coleman, Robison, Holloway, Parrott.