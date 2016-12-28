Lori Larsen joins Chewelah School Board

Officers elected for 2017

By Jamie Henneman/The Independent Staff

At the Dec. 21 Chewelah School Board meeting, the board appointed volunteer Lori Larsen to the second at-large position following its approval to restructure the school board districts. Larsen will serve a one-year term set to expire in 2017, at which time it will be up for election on the November 2017 ballot.

During the meeting, the Chewelah School Board formally approved the restructuring of the district boundaries for the school board members, retaining three geographically-tied positions and adding two at-large.

The new board districts will keep board members John Eminger, Loretta Burkey and Deanna Norvell in the three geographic districts and board member Clint Kirry will become the first “at-large” board member.

All school board members serve four-year terms that expire on a staggered schedule. John Eminger and Clint Kirry’s positions will also up for election in 2017.

In addition to adding Larsen to the board, the school board also elected officers for the coming year. Board member Deanna Norvell will continue to act as chairman and Clint Kirry was re-elected as Vice Chair. Director Loretta Burkey will serve as the board’s calendar committee representative.

Voters in the Chewelah School District approved the measure to reorganize the five-seat school board in November 2016. The measured passed with a 76 percent approval rate.