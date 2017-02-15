Long-time local Shriner named Spokane’s El Katif Potentate

Tom Richardson has been a Spokane Shriner since 2003

By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent

The El Katif Shriners have a new head guy and he just so happens to be from Chewelah.

With all their kids out of the house, Tom and Cheryl Richardson were looking for something to get involved in. Tom, already a Mason, was told to look into the Shriners and joined the organization in 2003 with Cheryl’s support.

Working for Hansen Logging at the time, Richardson said that owners John and Sherry Hansen, along with head mechanic Rob Hansen were always very understanding and accommodating with his Shriners obligations. After joining, he was put on a leadership divan in 2009 that prepared him to take on more and more responsibility within the organization.

Recently Richardson was elected the Pontentate for 2017. As Pontentate, Richardson is essentially the CEO of El Katif Shriners which serves the Eastern Washington area. You’ve no doubt seen them with their fez hats, speedy antique mini cars during the Chataqua parade, and of course, selling duck race tickets.

“It was like we found a new family,” said Richardson, who will serve a one-year term.

Richardson’s own ceremonial pin, which includes a camel, comes from when he took a camel, owned by Brad Fitzgerald in Chewelah, down to a Shriner gathering. The pin says “Giddy Up Go!” as part of Richardson’s can-do attitude.

The Shriners began in 1870, when some Masons were gathered at their favorite place and agreed that while they enjoyed their Masonry organization, they wanted a fraternity that stressed fun and fellowship. In 1872, the first chapter was opened — the Mecca Shriners — and membership quickly grew to today where the number of Shriners in the world is 340,000 and there are over 190 Shrine Temples. The Shriners are also in Canada, Brazil, Mexico, the Republic of Panama, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Australia.

The El Katif Shriners serves a large area that goes beyond the Canadian border, into Oregon and as far west as Wenatchee. Another important aspect of the Shriners — the world’s greatest philanthropy, according to Tom, the Shriners Hospitals for Children — is something very near and dear to both Cheryl and Tom.

“It really is amazing how many people helped in Chewelah and surrounding area by the Shriners Hospital that nobody knows about,” Cheryl said. “And anywhere when people learn we’re part of the Shriners, you’d be surprised how they come up and thank us for what the hospital has done and how it improved their quality of life.”

In June of 1920, the Shriners voted to open their first hospital for children, as polio had become a big problem in America. Now there are 22 hospitals country-wide and several burn centers, the closest one being in Sacramento, California.

The Richardsons also said there are several people and businesses in Chewelah that are big supporters for the Shriners, donating funds that allow the hospital to continue their care for children and families in need.

The Ladies Support Group for the Shiners is also an important part of the fraternity and something that Cheryl is very involved in.

“We’re really the hidden hand,” Cheryl said. “I don’t think the guys would know what to do without the ladies.”

For the most part, the Shriners served as a way for military and college-aged men to continue that fraternity feeling they got while in school or in service. While membership has dipped somewhat, they’re still hundreds of Shriners still in the Spokane area.

And the Richardsons have been traveling quite a bit to all the shrines and events as Potentate.

“Just in our Pacific Northwest Shrine Association we have 18 temples,” Richardson said.

Cheryl said that the car she’s had for just two years already has over 43,000 miles on it from all the travelling they have done.

And they’ll continue to drive around as the life of a Potentate is a busy one. As Tom’s pin would say, he’s ready to “Giddy up Go!”