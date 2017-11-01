Lois Elaine (Brooks) Dewey 1938-2017

Lois Elaine (Brooks) Dewey of Eugene, Oregon passed away on October 24, 2017, joining many family and friends waiting to meet her in her heavenly home. Lois was born on December 7, 1938 in Summit Valley to Porter and Vivia Brooks.

She grew up and attended Summit Valley School then graduated from Jenkins High School before moving to Spokane to train for work in the nursing field. While employed at Sacred Heart Hospital she met the love of her life, Velmer Dewey. They were married on May 25, 1957 at the Summit Valley Church.

After serving in the Marines, Velmer felt called to the Ministry and after preparing for it, they pastored churches in several states making friends and blessing many lives. Children joined the family are: Michael, Ruth, and Janet.

In July 1998, Lois and her daughter Ruth were in a traffic accident which tragically claimed Ruth’s life. Her husband Velmer also passed away on November 2, 2004.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tom and Robert Brooks. She is survived by her son Michael (Heather) Dewey of Sutherlin Oregon; daughter Janet (Liz Labosky) of Eugene, Oregon; two grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters Joy Ross, Alma (Roger) Stone, Carol Page, Fay (David) Harms, Karen (Chuck) Herrick; and brother Gary (Janet) Brooks-who also mourn her loss as well as many friends and extended family.

Lois was so loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Services for Lois were held on October 28, 2017 in Ione, Washington and a memorial celebration of her life will be at the Summit Valley Church a time to be announced later.