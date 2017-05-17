Featured News

Community

Locals make SPU Winter Dean’s List

The following area students made the Seattle Pacific University 2017 winter quarter Dean’s List: Katie Lynn Couch of Ione, Naomi S. Miller of Chewelah and McKinnon H. Smith of Rice.

Students on the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 credits and attained a 3.5 or higher grade point average. SPU is the only private university in the Pacific Northwest to make the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best National Universities list.

Founded in 1891, Seattle Pacific University is a leading Christian University that equips people to engage the culture and change the world. Its comprehensive academic program serves more than 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
41°
overcast clouds
humidity: 97%
wind: 3mph SW
H 41 • L 41
59°
Thu
62°
Fri
65°
Sat
67°
Sun
70°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group