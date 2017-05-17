Locals make SPU Winter Dean’s List

The following area students made the Seattle Pacific University 2017 winter quarter Dean’s List: Katie Lynn Couch of Ione, Naomi S. Miller of Chewelah and McKinnon H. Smith of Rice.

Students on the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 credits and attained a 3.5 or higher grade point average. SPU is the only private university in the Pacific Northwest to make the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best National Universities list.

