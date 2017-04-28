Locals join worldwide march in Chewelah

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Group shows support for evidence-based science…

Marches numbering thousands throughout the world gathering on April 22 — Earth Day — as crowds showed their support for science and evidence-based research. Chewelah was not without a march of their own as a group of marchers gathered at City Hall on Saturday afternoon and ended the march at the City Park.

Event organizer Amelia Schwiebert helped organize the Chewelah march which was one of many “satellite marches” throughout the country and the world.

“The Women’s March was so big I thought that it was wonderful if we could do a science march,” Schwiebert said. “It would make it easier for people from Stevens County instead of driving down to the march in Spokane.”

The march was organized largely on Facebook and it was also announced at a couple of local meetings including the Stevens County Community Action Group and the Stevens County Democrats meeting.

“The goal was to gain attention and increase visibility for science that is part of our daily lives,” Schwiebert said. “We want government funding and support of evidence-based science that is critical to our way of life.”

At the march, several people expressed that they would not be here today if not for modern science.

“Every aspect of our life has been made possible because of science from the street lights to the paint they just put down,” one marcher said. “We have way more of an advantage than what we had 100 years ago.”

Marchers also expressed how they were appalled that a march like this even had to happen to defend the institution of science and support for it should be a given.

“Science is unavoidable unless you want to go back to the stone age,” one marcher said.

One marcher expressed her former home of Alaska had dramatically changed in the past 30 years because of climate change.

“You used to have glaciers right by the road and now you have to hike back five miles just to get to them,” she said. “Only science can fix those things.”

If it weren’t for science, one marcher said, she would have died 54 years ago.

“A cell transplant revered my complications,” she said.

Chewelah was one of 600 “satellite” marches with the main one occurring in the Capitol Mall in Washington D.C. Organizers called the march political but nonpartisan.