Local farmers’ markets include low-income options

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Colville, Chewelah markets offer ‘Fresh Bucks’…

For some low income families, the thought of a farmers’ market means expensive food or tables full of fruits and vegetables they may not be sure how to cook. But a number of programs are working to change that perception, both by increasing the amount a family can get by shopping at the market and ideas about how to cook seasonal produce.

The “Fresh Bucks” program, available at the Colville and Chewelah Farmers’ Markets gives families using state assistance via EBT cards the opportunity to earn $2 additional dollars to spend at the market for every $5 purchased with their EBT card. The program, sponsored by the Catholic Charities Food for All Program, applies to any fruit, vegetable, herb or vegetable starts at the market.

“This is a great way for families using the EBT program to increase the amount of fresh food they can get at the market,” said Colville Farmers’ Market Manager Aja Bridge.

Another effort to increase the appeal of farmers’ markets to low-income residents is the “Small Steps” program for those receiving state healthcare under the Apple Health program.

The program is promoted by local doctors who can give their patients a voucher to use at the farmers’ market to help them understand the value of fresh, nutritious produce.

Apple Health Event Outreach Coordinator Suhanna Jens said having doctors encourage their patients to access fresh food is an effort toward disease prevention.

“Many low-income people exclude themselves from farmers’ markets because they think it isn’t for them,” Jens said. “But we want them to know that farmers’ markets are a place they will enjoy shopping and through the voucher program we are encouraging them to come and see what the market has to offer.”

The vouchers are for small amounts, usually around $10, but they do help patients take a “small step” towards better eating habits, Jens related.

“We know that it can be hard to form positive habits but by doing one small thing at a time and working together, we can figure it out,” said Jens.

The Chewelah Farmers’ Market is held on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Chewelah City Park and will be open every week until Oct. 21. The Northeast Washington Farmers’ Market is held on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Colville at the corner of Main and Astor and will be open until Oct. 29. Information about the Fresh Bucks program is available at an information booth at both markets.