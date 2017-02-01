Local demonstrators voice Pro-Life support

Valley family matched event up with other Pro-Life events

By Brandon Hansen/For The Independent

Last Saturday Melissa Ray and her family stood at the corner of Park St. and Main Ave. in Chewelah with a pro-life demonstration. It was the second demonstration in the town in as many weeks, and Ray said she was trying to match it up with the Pro-Life demonstrations in Washington, D.C. and Spokane.

Last Friday, the pro-life demonstration in Washington D.C. drew thousands in the national mall and Vice President Mike Pence talked to the crowd, saying that “Life is winning in America and today is a celebration in that progress. We’ve come to a historic moment in the cause of life and we must approach it with with compassion for every American. Life is winning in America because of you.”

Holding signs and getting plenty of honks from people driving by, Ray said that there is help for women and choices other than abortion. She decided on Friday to hold the demonstration and posted notices on the Stevens County News Facebook page, her own Facebook page and texted several people.

“I feel like somebody needed to make a statement,” Ray said. “Somebody must be a voice for those that cannot speak for themselves.”

Her husband Mike said that they had sat down with their children, who were also at the demonstration and explained to them what abortion is.

“We told our kids what abortion is and they said ‘that’s wrong.’” Mike said.

Since 1973, abortion has been legal in the country since the Roe Vs. Wade Supreme Court decision, Ray said, and it has been a constant conflict. Ray added that she was a teen mom, loves her kids and wouldn’t change anything about that. She also cited the Women’s Crisis Pregnancy Center in Colville as one of the options that people can use to help them with a pregnancy. She also said that the current adoption process can be difficult and expensive to go through, so it and the foster care system should be reworked to make it run smoother.

Tana Johnston of Colville said a million babies are killed each year because of abortion.

“There are more that die from abortion than people that die from heart attacks, cancer and other disease,” Johnston said. “There are more abortions than people killed in wars combined.”

While the demonstration was happening in Chewelah, hundreds of people also gathered for the annual “Walk for Life Northwest” in Riverfront Park in Spokane to show their support for the pro-life movement. The crowd was estimated to be between 800-1,000 people.