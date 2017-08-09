Featured News

Local Author’s Site Receives International Kudos

(By K.S. Brooks/For The Independent)

K.S. Brooks, an award-winning Chewelah author with more than 30 titles in publication, is also the administrator for the site Indies Unlimited – a platform that celebrates and supports authors. Her site won some unexpected attention this week when No Shelf Required, an international online publication, touted Indies Unlimited as “that single, reliable resource … needed to help novice indie authors.”

This is not the first time Indies Unlimited has won critical acclaim. In 2014, it was listed in Publishers Weekly Magazine as one of Six Great Blogs for Indie Authors.

“This was completely unexpected,” Brooks said. “No Shelf Required columnist Peyton Stafford and I were discussing eBooks in libraries, and the next thing I knew, this article was in my inbox. I’m thrilled to death.”

No Shelf Required, a highly-respected journal on all aspects of eBooks and digital content, features contributions from book and library professionals and thought leaders in the United States and around the world. The article advised librarians, “if your problem is where to refer your indie authors, then your solution is Indies Unlimited. Here, they will find the help and advice they need to write, edit, publish and market their books without being taken advantage of by the many author scams that prey on indies.” You can read the entire article here: http://www.noshelfrequired.com/indies-unlimited-a-one-stop-source-of-reliable-information-for-indie-authors/

Brooks, who has been giving free self-publishing workshops through Stevens County Libraries this summer, is scheduled to give encore performances August 16th in Chewelah and September 13th in Colville. She is also working with the Kettle Falls library to present in November during National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo). “I think it’s imperative to get the word out to authors that they should not be paying to be published. Real publishers make their money from readers, not writers,” Brooks said.

You can learn more about Indies Unlimited at www.IndiesUnlimited.com, and more about K. S. Brooks at www.ksbrooks.com.

