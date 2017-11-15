Local agencies help in auto theft arrests

(By WSP Press Release)

County deputies and Chewelah police help apprehend suspects…

Early this month, several law enforcement agencies, including Stevens County Sheriff Deputies, the Chewelah Police Department and K9 Rebel helped make arrests in the case of a Pontiac Firebird stolen in Ford.

On November 2, 2017, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office received a residential burglary report from a complainant who was in the State of Alaska at the time of the reported incident. The complainant/‌victim notified the Sheriff’s Department that she had received information that her Pontiac Firebird had been stolen from her family’s shop, located in Ford, Washington. Investigators also learned that additional vehicles, including some classic cars, were inside of the shop and that the suspect’s scheme was to sell several other vehicles from the shop on the following day.



