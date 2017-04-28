Little White Schoolhouse project moves forward

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

School Board shows support, approval with efforts to save schoolhouse…

The Valley School District Board of Directors liked the progress they’ve seen in the “Save The Little White Schoolhouse” project and moved forward on the possible move and renovations of the 100-year structure during the last school board meeting on Wednesday, April 19.

“I personally am thrilled with the growing public interest in preserving the schoolhouse,” Valley School Superintendent Kevin Foster said.

The school board expressed public support for the plans laid out by project leader Melissa Silvio and project consultant Charlie Bourg. One board member even called Bourg’s involvement a “game-changer.”

The meeting was attended by several Save The Little White Schoolhouse project supporters, and school board members presented several questions to Bourg who is also working on the renovation of the historic Indian Agency Cabin in Chewelah.

“This is a fairly easy project,” Bourg said. “Way better than a 16,000 pound cabin that had rotted away at it’s base.”

Bourg added that the schoolhouse is structurally sound, the electrical system has good legal grounds and a new installed heating system would make the circulation system relatively maintenance free.

Still standing on its original site, the schoolhouse has been used over the years for Home Economic classes, shop classes in the basement, home for the superintendent, janitor’s home, social gatherings, a community church and, in its last years being used for school purposes, it was a regular classroom. The basement was used for the boy’s locker room at times for the school as well.

Project leader Melissa Silvio presented the estimated costs of moving and renovating the schoolhouse, which would total roughly $77,000. The plan was that the schoolhouse could be moved as early as July 2017 and no later than July 2018. The moving company Breithaupt and Sons is also offering to donate about $7,000-worth of their services. They have also moved historic schoolhouses in Clayton and Williams Valley.

Substantial completion of the project would be slated for no later than 2019.

A previous idea of moving the school house off school property was not viable, Silvio said.

The school board expressed they were happy the timeline has been addressed for the project along with other details laid out.

“I think you’ve done a nice job anticipating expenses,” Foster said.

They also expressed other details that will need to be hammered out in the future including access to the schoolhouse, how it will be staffed and how the partnership with the historical society would work in the future.

“We kind of have an informal understanding that the school district would continue to pay for the utilities and pay for typical insurance,” Foster said.

The school board said they do need to see how the schoolhouse would be operated in the long term and how strong the commitment was.

Silvio suggested that along with serving as a museum for the community of Valley, the space could be used for art shows and craft fairs. The school could use it to hold events as well.

Foster presented other questions that the school board and the schoolhouse project moving forward. Long term agreements for usage, who would clear the snow around the schoolhouse during the winter and how access to the schoolhouse world work.

“We just wouldn’t want to get a year down the road and not have a mutual understanding of how things operate,” Foster said. “We also have some unique limitations in the use of our facilities. Fundraisers could happen there but people can’t make money off the school district.”

Bourg and Silvio also brought up specific grants that could be used to cut the costs of the project. Using volunteers for some of the renovations would be a cost-saving method as well. Valley School board member Doug Elledge asked about the project participation by younger individuals and Silvio pointed out several younger members in attendance at the meeting.

The schoolhouse is currently nominated for a Most Endangered Historic Property designation and if they win the award they’ll have help from the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation to advocate for the schoolhouse and project.

Phase One would be moving the school to a new location on a new foundation. Phase Two would be historically restoring the school to good condition. Phase Three would be to convert the school into a museum for the town of Valley. While some of the money has been raised for moving the schoolhouse, more needs to be raised in order for it to become a reality.

Those interested in the project can follow facebook.com/littlewhiteschoolhouse for more updates.