The life as a senator is a busy one

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Senator Shelly Short travels many distances to reach her constituents…

Olympia is 754 miles roundtrip from Addy, which works out to nearly a 14-hour drive.

Thats the distance that state senator Shelly Short traverses while working at the state capital. As a lawmaker, she represents the seventh legislative district that includes Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties and parts of Okanogan and Spokane counties.

Politics is splayed out on various newspapers and websites, as people react to laws proposed and passed. Today’s climate might be more polarized than ever, but what has not changed is the fact that representatives still have a job to do.

And for an eastside senator like Short – that means getting familiar with her vehicle’s radio presets.

“It is not uncommon for me to travel back and forth on weekends during legislative sessions or during the interim for committee work or special assignments, however, the bulk of my driving takes place in the seventh district,” Short said. “As it is with most of us living in northeastern Washington, it is not uncommon to drive a hour or two to get somewhere. It’s the same thing for me.”



For Short it’s all about access. If one has attended a number of events in Stevens County, chances are you may have seen the Addy resident in attendance.

Her mindset is that she wants people to have access to their government representative.

“Our kids stopped going to the store with us because when Mitchel and I go, we’re stopping and talking with people,” Short said.

And that’s perhaps why she racks up so many miles on her vehicle as she tries to be a familiar face for voters. She tries to maintain a connection and admits that her cell phone is not a secret.

“I can reach most of the district from where I live in about one and a half hours to two hours,” Short said. “For communities in Okanogan County, it’s more like three to three and a half hours. So I can end up driving 6 – 7 hours to attend that two hour meeting for that day.”

And when she attends a meeting the next day, it can be somewhere else a few hours away. While she said she tries to schedule things in closes proximity, it doesn’t always work that way. Short said she tries to stay in district as much as possible when the state capital is not calling.

“Probably the hardest drives for me have been the ‘to and from Olympia’ in the same day so I don’t miss important meetings back home in district.” Short said. “I had a lot of those same day trips from home to Olympia the year I served on the Governor’s Climate Legislative Executive Workgroup. Overall, it is quite easy to drive several thousand miles in any given month.”

Short was elected as a state representative in 2008 and in 2016 was unanimously chosen by the seventh district’s county commissioners to replace the senate seat vacated by former Senator Brian Dansel – who took a position with the Trump Administration.

Since being elected in 2008, short was a part of just 36 Republican seats in a 98-seat House to now being part of a one-seat Republican majority Senate.

“When you’re in the minority it is critical to build relationships to get things done,” Short said. “When you’re in the majority, it’s the chance to govern and to lead. Relationships, however, are key whether you are in the majority of minority.”

When the legislature is in session, Short said it is nonstop work beginning at 7 a.m. with a lot of reviewing of documents from the lawmaking process. She does have a legislative assistant, Shannon, but committee meetings and floor sessions can gobble up hours at a time.

Currently, Short sits on the Senate Agriculture, Water, Trade and Economic Development and Energy, Environment and Telecommunications Committees and serves as Chair of the Senate Local Government Committee.

“It’s not uncommon for me to stay up until 10 or 10:30 reading at night,” Short said.

It’s easy to forgot to eat while in session, when dealing with fellow lawmakers, people testifying before committee and other public sessions. The work may be at a breakneck pace, laws don’t happen overnight and sessions are more like marathons than sprints.

Throw in representatives and senators trying to rent a place to stay during the legislative session; finding time in any given day to remember to eat and use the restroom and other simple day-to-day myriad issues Short needs to know about and/or address in any given day.

“The biggest challenge – knowing that there are times that solutions to a person’s problem doesn’t come easily or quickly,” Short said.

She said that while other representatives in urban districts will sometimes attend session in Olympia and then quickly drive back to their nearby district for a local meeting, the distances involved make it tougher for her to make local events during session.

“People back home understand that we’re unable to attend,” Short said.

“Conversely though our constituents in the seventh district seem to be much more active communication with us via phone calls and emails,”

Another difference is that media coverage differs between districts that have daily papers and others that have small rural weekly know our media outlets better just by virtue of being in small rural communities,” Short said.

When the session is out and representatives and senators go home, it can be a slow time for some. Short, however, ramps up the number of meetings and tries to reconnect with an area she was away from while serving on the senate floor.

Short said that she works closely with local governments and frequently invites them to come over to Olympia to testify for various committees.

“I have learned over the years that we can often leverage each other’s positions and expertise which absolutely is a benefit to the people we serve,” Short said. “That kind of coordination and communication is very key.”

So while politics can both divide and unite, work still needs to get done in the capital chambers.

It isn’t a walk in the park if you’re a senator from Eastern Washington like Short. The commute isn’t all that great and can be challenging in the winter months. Short, however, feels honored having the distinction of being an elected person. Since she was appointed to the position of senator she’ll continue our government’s free nature and be up for election in November.

The job of being a lawmaker — whether you lean right or left — is certainly one with a full schedule.