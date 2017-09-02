Liberty runs past Kettle Falls, 52-14

Nave scores three touchdowns for state runner-up Liberty…

The Kettle Falls Bulldogs got no favors from the schedule as their “gentle” introduction to the season was facing No. 4-ranked and last year’s state runner-up Liberty. Jawuan Nave ran for two touchdowns and hauled in another scoring catch in a highlight reel performance that helped his squad down the Bulldogs 52-14 in NE 2B play on Friday.

Liberty led 21-0 after the first quarter but Cade McKern was able to punch the ball in from the one-yard line to put Kettle Falls on the board before halftime.

Nave finished with 181 yards rushing and also hauled in an interception on defense. Kettle Falls saw a wrecking ball performance from running back Leo Clendennen, who notched 150 yards rushing and a second-half touchdown.

Kettle Falls hosts Davenport next week, a team that defeated Springdale 29-0 on Friday.

LIBERTY 52, KETTLE FALLS 12

Liberty 21 19 12 0-52

Kettle Falls 0 7 7 0-14

SCORING PLAYS

L- Nave 15-yard run (conversion successful)

L- Heer 45-yard run (Heer kick)

L- Holling 29-yard pass from Fletcher (kick failed)

L- Nave 29-yard run (kick failed)

L- Nave 6-yard pass from Fletcher (kick failed)F

K- McKern 1-yard run (Thomas kick)

L- King 2-yard run (Heer good)

L- Holling 26-yard pass from Fletcher (kick failed)

L- Heer 43-yard run (kick failed)

K- Clendennen 21-yard run (Thomas kick)