Liberty runs past Kettle Falls, 52-14
Nave scores three touchdowns for state runner-up Liberty…
The Kettle Falls Bulldogs got no favors from the schedule as their “gentle” introduction to the season was facing No. 4-ranked and last year’s state runner-up Liberty. Jawuan Nave ran for two touchdowns and hauled in another scoring catch in a highlight reel performance that helped his squad down the Bulldogs 52-14 in NE 2B play on Friday.
Liberty led 21-0 after the first quarter but Cade McKern was able to punch the ball in from the one-yard line to put Kettle Falls on the board before halftime.
Nave finished with 181 yards rushing and also hauled in an interception on defense. Kettle Falls saw a wrecking ball performance from running back Leo Clendennen, who notched 150 yards rushing and a second-half touchdown.
Kettle Falls hosts Davenport next week, a team that defeated Springdale 29-0 on Friday.
LIBERTY 52, KETTLE FALLS 12
Liberty 21 19 12 0-52
Kettle Falls 0 7 7 0-14
SCORING PLAYS
L- Nave 15-yard run (conversion successful)
L- Heer 45-yard run (Heer kick)
L- Holling 29-yard pass from Fletcher (kick failed)
L- Nave 29-yard run (kick failed)
L- Nave 6-yard pass from Fletcher (kick failed)F
K- McKern 1-yard run (Thomas kick)
L- King 2-yard run (Heer good)
L- Holling 26-yard pass from Fletcher (kick failed)
L- Heer 43-yard run (kick failed)
K- Clendennen 21-yard run (Thomas kick)