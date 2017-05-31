Here are Letters to the Editor for June 1, 2017…

Signs of the Seasons

Dear Editor:

On May 25, 1828, my paternal great-great-great-great grandfather Jacques “Jocko” Raphael Finlay (1768-1828) passed away at the confluence of the Spokane and Little Spokane Rivers, close to the site of Spokan House that he built for the Northwest Company of Montreal in the spring of 1810. My grandfather Jocko was considered to be the “First Citizen of Spokane” however, his wife was the older sister of Spokane Garry whose family has lived here, always.

In our Sinaikst (Arrow Lake Band of Indians) oral history, the weather was a lot like it is now, green and lush, creek and river levels going down and the cotton from the cottonwood trees was beginning to blow in the wind. My elders Charlie and Julia Quintasket told me that when the cotton was blowing in the wind, the salmon were coming up the Columbia. Julia told me that “pretty, pretty birds would arrive at Kettle Falls three days before the salmon made their appearance.”

I would very much like to thank my ancestors and elders for the ancient details of their time-honored calendars of seasonal events that were quite significant to their and their family’s survival, preparing and providing with each new seasonal cycle. Lim limt.

Sincerely,

James Gordon Perkins

Colville

More local control for schools

On the first special session our true gov. said to we… “Raise some more taxes, Fund bigger unions, and a part of the family pear tree.” Will there be twelve special sessions in Olympia this year? Doubt it, but there is a scary hush.

What is the blockage? Money, of course, and in large part money for schools. School funding is nearly half of all expenses, and the state Supreme Court ruled that is not enough.

Most agree that there are many good teachers, and that they should be fairly paid. How much more money is needed?

Let’s look at Wash. D.C. Walter Williams, a black speaker and writer, studied the schools in the area, all run by Congress.

They receive about twice the money that others get, and in at least one district, the math proficiency was at one percent. One of a hundred could do basic math upon graduation. While funding has risen, we have dropped steadily in ranking among other countries.

Most of the money goes to administration, buildings, and, of course, “you gotta belong to da union.” But even with the govern-mint involved, there is no replacing the three r’s, and in cases of lapse of attention, the forth r, the rear. These we are forgetting, while doing required courses in diversity, tolerance, and behavioral studies.

If we want to change badly enough we will return to the local control of schools.

Dave Robinson

Addy