Letters to the Editor for July 27, 2017

Letters to the Editor for July 27, 2017

Divorce is immoral

We read and hear much about immorality and divorce. The United States is no longer a godly nation. The number of divorces has increased greatly in the last 50 years. In 1982, there was a total of 1.2 million divorces – about one divorce for every two marriages. Today there are a growing number of women under 30 who marry for the first time and are already pregnant.

The Bible, God’s Word, presents marriage as a life-long commitment. In Romans 7:2 we read: “For the women which hath a husband is bound by the law to her husband so long as he liveth; but if the husband is dead, she is loosed from the law of her husband.”

Marriage is the only moral sexual outlet, according to the Bible. “Nevertheless, to avoid fornication, let every man have his own wife, and let every women have her own husband.” (1 Corinthians 7:2) Premarital and extramarital sex is forbidden.

Fathers have great responsibilities in marriage. “And ye fathers, provoke not your children to wrath; but bring them up in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.” (Ephesians 6:4) Wives are to be helpmates and make a home for their husbands and children. Their children please the Lord when they are obedient to their parents. “Children, obey your parents in the Lord; for this is right.” (Ephesians 6:1)

Sincerely,
Dr. Arthur Houk
Colville

