Letters to the Editor for August 24, 2017

Here are Letters to the Editor for Aug. 24, 2017

Support current administration

Dear Editor,

I have worked with Mayor Dorothy Knauss and City Administrator Mike Frizzell on a variety of projects over the last several years. My experience has been one of honesty and integrity. Mike Frizzell, as an administrator and building official, has made doing business within city limits smooth and professional. I fully support our current city administration in this election and would encourage others to do likewise.

Sincerely,

Matt Baumann

Jess Walter searches for truth

Dear Editor:

Shortly after the Ruby Ridge standoff in 1992, I agreed to meet Jess Walter, a reporter from the Spokesman Review, at the Woody’s Restaurant, in Colville, as one of the co-founders of the Stevens County Task Force on Human Relations. Jess had heard that our group was successful, with the needed help of the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, to organize a community meeting at the Fort Colville Grange, to shine some needed light on Aryan Nations recruiting in our local city park, and most of their organized leadership, packed up and left the area, soon thereafter.

During the interview, Jess remarked, that he thought that maybe one of the local hate groups had taken me out, before the meeting and that, I was one of them, posing as me. This was based upon how I looked, that afternoon, very Aryan. An odd remark, I thought, coming from a seemingly scared reporter. I talked about my Danish, French, and English roots, along with my Sinaikst (Arrow Lakes Band of Indian) roots. Mention of my local Indian heritage, seemed to change the tone of our conversation.

I have really appreciated what Jess Walter has written over the years, searching for the truth, about what motivates and inspires others, based upon their belief and value systems. Jess, has encountered many who only see our world in “All or Nothing” terms, unwilling and deliberately unable, to thoughtfully consider, the opinion of others.

Sincerely,

James Gordon Perkins

Colville