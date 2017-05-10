Letter to the Editor: Update on the VSP

People may recall information I shared last summer about the Voluntary Steward Program (VSP) that had begun in Stevens County. Since that time, the Stevens County Property Rights Group had worked very hard and was able to get a county-wide resolution passed for the draft plan that would prevent the VSP from becoming mandatory for every person in the county that had agricultural activity or livestock on their property, as per the language of the VSP in it’s law-enforcement section of the Growth Management Act 36.70A.720.(3). Spokane County used our Resolution to duplicate the same resolution for their VSP, and several other counties across the state, have also tried to duplicate it. Unfortunately without any success as of yet.

This great article is available to Independent Subscribers Subscribe To Unlock The Content! Subscribe To Unlock The Content! Username: Password: