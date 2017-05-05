Letter to the Editor: Trump’s first 100 days

By now, most of us are tired of rehashing Trump’s first 100 days of failure to deliver on his many campaign promises: health care, Muslim ban, the Wall, massive infrastructure program, elimination of Isis, draining the swamp, locking her up, hiring only the best people, tax reform. The list could go on, but fatigue has set in. Instead of accomplishments, Trump has delivered chaos, cozied up to strongmen dictators, declared the media to be the enemy, and invented alternative facts. When my power went off Saturday night, I will admit to a momentary fear of something more ominous than merely a tree falling in the wind!

However, I would like to point out one thing the Trump regime has accomplished: for the first time in my memory, over three consecutive weekends, members of our community have gathered to demonstrate in opposition to the policies of this government. This is no small thing. Fellow citizens have interrupted their personal schedules to voice opposition to the lack of transparency in the administration, to testify for the value of science in our everyday lives, and to advocate for the future of our children and grandchildren as it relates to climate change.

And now, the White House Chief of Staff is on record suggesting that the regime is looking into modifying the First Amendment to make criticism more difficult. I find it staggering that a person in his position shows so little understanding of how the Constitution works.

Oh, and Russia.

Roger Haick

Loon Lake