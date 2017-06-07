Letter to the Editor: Against proposed policy

Dear Editor,

A while ago five members of the Colville, WA Public School Board Number 115 were in support of the proposed Transgender policy that would allow boys in girls’ restrooms and locker rooms with the girls, also girls in the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms with the boys. The public school superintendent Lewis appeared also to be in favor of this bad policy.

As of now to my knowledge the transgender policy is not in effect in our public schools. Let us keep it that way. Such a policy is not moral. It is also wrong, against Christian values, and is absurd. It will also lead to sex sin as our students get older.

Having taught school in every one of the public school buildings of the Colville District Number 115, my desire is to keep the District as it is now and say No, No, and No to the proposed Transgender policy of our school board.

The Holy Bible reads in 1 Corinthians 6:18, “Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that comitteth fornication sinneth against his own body.”

We want the best for our students, not the worst.

Sincerely,

Dr. Arthur Houk

Colville