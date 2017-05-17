Legion National Commander visits

(By Jared Arnold/Chewelah Independent)

Commander escorted through town on Sunday…

American Legion Post 54 in Chewelah hosted the organization’s National Commander last Sunday afternoon with a Walk for Veterans tour of Chewelah and a dinner.

Charles E. Schmidt, National Commander of The American Legion, was escorted in to town by the American Legion Riders and was greeted at the post by members and families of the Legion, VFW Post 5047 and the ladies of the Auxiliary.

Schmidt, a Bronze Star recipient, was elected national commander of the 2.2 million-member American Legion in 2016. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a major in 1993 after a 28-year career. Schmidt has been a member of the American Legion since 1984 and has held several leadership positions including Oregon department commander and National Executive Committeeman.