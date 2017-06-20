Legion Baseball: Northstars hit way out of slump

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah players help Legion AAA squad bounce back with DH sweep…

The Spokane Northstars hit their way out of a five-game slump last Wednesday evening as Chewelah players provided the punch needed to move the team past the Spokane Bandits to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Ryder Robison singled up the middle in the top of the fifth inning to score Elan Krausz to give the Northstars a 4-3 lead. Krausz got on base by singling into rightfield and later scored. Dom Coleman was advanced by Krausz to third base and also scored. Robison batted 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. He also earned the win on the mound, throwing the complete game and striking out six Bandit batters.

The Northstars scored three more runs in the final inning to win the league game by a 7-4 score. The victory ended a five-game losing streak in which the Northstars scored only five runs.

Coleman batted in the winning runs in the Northstars’ 5-4 win in the nine-inning second game. His line drive double into centerfield scored Robison and another player for the triumph. Robison doubled earlier in the inning to give the Northstars a 3-2 lead.

Krausz hit a two-run single in the second inning that scored two Northstar runners, including Coleman. Coleman, Robison, and Krausz batted in all five of the Northstar runs.

Coleman and Krausz each had two hits, while Robison had one.

LC 8, Northstars 0

Over the weekend, the Northstars competed in a tournament in Lewiston, winning one of three games.

The Northstars had runners in scoring position but could not generate the hits to score them as they lost their opening game at Lewis and Clark College to the host LC Twins by an 8-0 score.

Jonah Krausz was on base twice, once with a single and again with a base on balls, but never scored. Elan Krausz walked and stole second base, but was stranded there.

Hanford 4, Northstars 1

Ryder Robison and Elan Krausz each logged two hits against the Hanford Flames on Saturday morning, but the Northstars gave up an early one-run lead in losing their second game at the tournament in Lewiston.

Robison hit a double and a single, but was left on base both times. Krausz singled and scored the lone Northstar run in the third inning, and he singled again in the seventh, but was marooned.

They had four of the seven Northstar hits.

All of Hanford’s four runs were scored in the fifth inning on three hits and two walks.

Northstars 11, Hodgen 5

Elan Krausz hit a single and Ryder Robison contributed a run on Sunday as the Northstars defeated Hogden Distributing on the last day of the tournament at Lewis and Clark State College.

This week, the Northstars play doubleheaders at Gonzaga Prep and at Shadle Park. On Tuesday, they play two games at Mt. Spokane.

Shadle Park sneaks past Chewelah AA Legion squad

After taking a one-run lead in the top of the sixth inning, Chewelah’s AA American Legion surrendered nine runs to Shadle Park in the bottom of the inning on their way to a 12-5 loss to the home-standing Highlanders.

Chewelah tied the game at three-all in the top of the fifth inning when Jerry Kramer’s single scored Carl Oman from second base. The Cougars then scored the go-ahead run in the following inning when Pearson Grooms was bunted to third base by Jake George and batted in by Dylan Davis. His run gave Chewelah a 4-3 lead.

Shadle Park then came to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning to score nine runs on only four hits. The remainder of the runs came from walked Highlander batters. Chewelah pitchers threw seven walks in that one inning, of which six scored. The hits interspersed with the walks to score the nine runs that left the Cougars on the short end of a 12-4 score going into their final at-bat.

Chewelah scored one run in the seventh inning, but the Cougars could not keep the rally going. Zak Kubik’s single scored Kramer, but that was the lone run as Shadle Park notched the win, 12-5.

Kubik led the Cougars at the plate with two hits and three runs batted in. Kramer, Oman, and Ben Richmond had Chewelah’s other hits that produced two runs in the third inning.

It was a rough outing for Cougar pitchers who yielded 10 hits, 13 walks, and 12 earned runs over six innings.

This week, the Cougars traveled to North Central for doubleheader on Tuesday. They return to the Barbour Complex to host a single game against Mead on Thursday, June 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m. to kick off a five-game home stretch. Riverside comes here for a doubleheader on Friday, June 23, starting at 3 p.m. Ferris arrives on Tuesday, June 27, for one game at 3 p.m., and Pullman follows with a single game on Wednesday, June 28, also at 3 p.m.