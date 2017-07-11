Legion AA Baseball: Sliding through Summer

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

49ers surging in late season, taking four out of five last week…

Carl Oman spearheaded a 14-hit Chewelah attack on Wednesday, July 5 as the Forty-Niners clobbered home-standing Rogers 13-4 in double-A American Legion Baseball play. Oman batted 4-for-5, singling in two runs and scoring two more for the visitors. The four hits raised his batting average to .314.

Oman was one of four Chewelah players who finished the game with multiple hits. Gavin Parrott (.464) hit a pair of doubles, scored twice, and batted in a run. Zak Kubik (.303) hit a single and a double, driving in four Niner runs. Jerry Kramer hit two singles and scored two runs.

Chewelah had two big innings, the first and the third, giving the Niners an early 11-0 start. Singles off the bats of Oman, Kramer, and Zarren Nelson, along with doubles by Kubik and Parrott, gave them a 4-0 lead after one inning of play.

Doubles from Parrott, Kubik, Dylan Davis, and Ben Richmond spotlighted a seven-run third inning. Oman and Pearson Grooms added singles to the rally that expanded the Chewelah lead to 11-0.

Oman and Kramer hit singles in the fourth inning that scored Justin Rollis and Richmond as the Niner lead widened to 13-0.

Justin Rollis earned the win for Chewelah. He pitched six innings, giving up four runs and eight hits, while striking out eight Rogers’ batters. Rollis raised his season in-loss record to 3-2, with a 2.96 earned run average. Davis pitched the final inning, retiring the three batters on two ground balls and a fly ball to earn the save.