Legal pot safe in new federal budget, for now

(Staff Reports)

Federal ban of cracking down on state marijuana laws extended…

The Spokesman Review’s Kip Hill is reporting that the new agreed budget by the U.S. Congress gives states that have legalized marijuana a five-month reprieve by continuing the federal ban of cracking down on state marijuana laws. This ban has been part of federal funding legislation since 2014.

Total marijuana sales in Stevens County topped $10 million in 2016, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Control Board.

The $1 trillion spending package has been agreed upon by both Democrats and Republicans. Since 2014 a measure has prevented any money going to the Justice Department to prevent any state from implementing their own laws on marijuana, the Spokesman reported.

Questions about a federal crackdown on pot sales have been speculated as President Trump-appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions is an opponent of marijuana. The federal government continues to classify pot as an illegal drug with no medicinal value along with heroin, LSD and peyote. Last month Sessions ordered a review of the Justice Department’s enforcement of several laws, including the Controlled Substances Act. The outcome of the review could be a better indicator on how the federal government will approach marijuana under the Trump Administration, The Spokesman reports.

