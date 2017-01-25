From the Left Bank: King Trump TV Announces Newest Production, “Journalist Survivor”

By Brandon Nobles/Brandon is a grad of the University of Washington with a degree in English and Humanities. He is a current online teacher and is also an active member of the 7th District and Stevens County Democratic parties.

So it is official and this has actually happened, Donald Trump has been through the anointing and is now our forty-fifth president. In true Trumpian fashion, Trump’s press secretary went on live national television the next day and condemned the media as distorting Trump’s crowd size at the inauguration, claiming Trump had the largest inaugural crowd in American history. While there may be some nuance regarding the media’s shots of Trump’s crowds, one can factually prove that while Trump’s crowd was attended well, it was nowhere near the largest. Trump’s former campaign manager and now spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway was interviewed later, making the bizarre statement that she had “alternative facts” concerning the crowd size, which would have struck a terrifying note with anyone who has read Orwell’s 1984. While this media bashing and denial of photographic reality is not unusual for Trump and his love/hate relationship with the mass media—a relationship one might add is one of the likely reasons for his ascendancy due to constant free media reporting with his antics and behavior—this denial of the press’s reporting as being anything but even remotely accurate can have long-term consequences, particularly those who wish to emulate Trump’s showmanship for their own sinister motivations.

This new fashion of deriding and antagonizing the press has even hit home here in Eastern Washington. During recent press reporting regarding the state education budget, State Senator Schoesler of Ritzville told a reporter, “That is none of your business” to the reporter inquiring when the new state education plan would be released to the public. Minus the fact that this is absolutely the public’s business, another State Senator Michael Baumgartner randomly jumped into the fray. Baumgartner has recently taken to Twitter doing his best to mimic Trump’s Twitter mania, and ran to the defense of Schoesler by deriding the journalism community’s offense taken to Schoesler’s defiance of the media community. Baumgartner even shunned Spokane’s KXLY when they tried to reach him for further comment with a sarcastic tweet: “Does somebody have a GIF of Ed Murrow doing a face palm?” and hash-tagging the whole incident as #NotYoBidnessGate. Despite these trite attempts at Trumpian dialectic in terms of the media—Trump can actually be objectively funny and original unlike Baumgartner—one can suspect a deeper and darker intention behind this type of behavior when one breaks it down in terms of what has been going on with the current political system.

When the surprising results of this election were revealed, Trump did more than just almost mortally wound the Democrat party, he also made a similar wound on the media. The media’s infatuation with Trump’s vulgarities and behavior, apparent bias with anyone running against him be they Democrat or Republican, decades of partisan reporting, public irritation with decades of concealment of controversial events around the world, reporting of flippant and non-news worthy events such as celebrity scandals, and media witch hunts against those who have tried to test the industry brought in a deeply harbored public contempt for the mainstream world of journalism. Add in new competition from social media fake news sites, the public began to turn their back on the media as they did with Hillary and the Democratic Party.

The mass media seemed to have forgotten its primary purpose, what it was designed and meant to be, to report the truth and make sure the American public was informed about the world around them. They were meant to report the truth, and their inability to do so in favor of sex scandals and almost Reality TV-like news programs, thus they lost their way and in turn the public’s trust. However, one does not throw the baby out with the bath water, and just as with the Democrats, the mass media must do its own soul searching, as this nation needs them more than ever to make sure we are holding our politicians accountable, providing the public with what our politicians are doing with our tax dollars know matter how much they say “it is not our business” , and making sure we are getting the real story on what is going on in our country, particularly in this New Era of President Trump. Whether we as a society wish to admit it or not, a reformed and truth-seeking media is all we have currently between our republic and a potential semi-literate Orwellian new age of Robber Barony.

For good or for worse, we have our new President Donald Trump, and what we can count on with Trump’s long outlandish track record, he will always be the showman and media persona he has always been and it was never wise to expect his behavior to change once he entered the White House. The real dangers to this nation are those who have gravitated towards him like malevolent little moons, by adopting (albeit poorly) his mannerisms, his hatred for journalists, and his Reality TV show jestering. These same politicians who are playing an imitation game with Trump have never behaved this way before, so why the change? Why the taking on of this new and schoolyard bully-esque bravado? What Americans need to realize is while Trump pursues spectacle for his own enjoyment and vanity, many politicians in our nation have underlying intentions and would like none other to distract the public by cashing in on a societal disdain for the media by turning everything into kick-journalism-while-its-down mockery; only so with this inevitable media black-out they can do as they please in terms of budgets, closed roomed deals, and lining of the coffers of not only themselves, but the special interests that donate to their campaigns. So, we must of course remain vigilant on our media to make they are reporting to us the truth of our political system, but in the same turn we also must support them—particularly financially by subscribing—so they can pursue the same vigilance in terms of their reporting on our politicians and officials.