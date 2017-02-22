From the Left Bank: What constitutes as the last straw?

By Brandon Nobles/Brandon is a grad of the University of Washington with a degree in English and Humanities. He is a current online teacher and is also an active member of the 7th District and Stevens County Democratic parties



Well it happened; professional provocateur and self-acclaimed far-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos—and darling of Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist—finally crossed the line. At the time of writing this, he has been officially disinvited from speaking at the CPAC conference, and had his lucrative book contract canceled. Though multiple news outlets have been reporting on it, it has spun out of control on what actually was said.

Watching the actual clips, Milo openly claimed post-pubescent boys are capable of consent at a younger age than the law states, and said that it was good for teen boys to have relations with older men to discover who they are as homosexual men, with Milo himself saying he went through such a phase. These videos are currently sending shock waves throughout social media, inducing outrage from both left and right-wing outlets, and Milo is back-pedaling knowing full well he may have mortally wounded his career. However, there is something deeper here that must be taken into account, basically how a portion of the populace seems to outright ignore disturbing sets of ideas and values—like many of the bigotries Milo himself has espoused—when they listen to celebrities or choose candidates, but one thing (usually sexual) can make or break someone in terms of the public’s view. What we are seeing with Milo is this establishment vetting—be it through the media, partisan pundits, or the two party set-up—where there is a complete lack of balance and propriety in terms of public character judgment for our political thinkers and candidates.



To be honest I have to admit, as a leftist I am a quasi-fan of Milo. I often walk away from viewing his videos agreeing with at least half of what he said while finding the other half completely abhorrent. He does tackle quite well the “cult of the victim” and “social justice warrior” indoctrination that has infected both university campuses and the Democratic Party for quite some time, and this infection is one of the reasons why the Democratic Party found itself on life support last November. On the other side of the coin, one can see why Milo is adored by the “Alt-Right” as he has gone so far as claimed that Muslim immigrants are the sole reason for rape and crime increases throughout Europe—particularly Sweden (sound familiar?)—and calls for complete Muslim deportation (sound even more familiar?), gleefully fat-shaming an obese man at his gym (fat-shaming, sound even more familiar?), refers to feminists and leftist women as ugly and fat and that they should be deported (now it is just getting uncanny), and so on and so forth. This was all very acceptable with the conservative establishment to go so far to invite him to the CPAC convention, most likely due to avoid stepping on Milo’s toes lest they lose a sizeable right-leaning millennial voter bloc they would not have otherwise.

Then the pedophilia remarks surfaced. Granted, I heard Milo discuss this on the Joe Rogan show on Youtube about a year ago. Though I do not condone this behavior in any such way, Milo—being British—most likely believed he could get away with this due to European age of consent (depending on the country) being 14 to 16—we Americans have the moral high ground in this area I believe—so Milo’s comments from a European perspective would not have the shock value that they would with an American viewer. All this aside, why did the conservative establishment ignore Milo’s frothing hatred for Islam, weight shaming, disdain for women and lesbians, and all around mockery of people of color (He tweeted to the Native protesters in North Dakota, “Better luck next time, nerds!”), but it was not until this broke out did Milo cross a line? It is almost déjà vu with how the conservative establishment treated Trump and his comments on groping women, while ignoring everything before including the mockery of a disabled man. It runs back to this lack of priority regarding a person’s values, as the consensus of the right seemingly sees bigotry as good, but start clutching their pearl necklaces if anything regarding sexuality is brought up.

In NE Washington, this lack of character judgment in politics takes on a whole new form. One can find candidates and politicians accused of everything under the sun from embezzlement (be it city funds, campaign funding, per diem pay, or just embezzling in general), property tax dodging, promotion of white supremacy on the internet, posting pictures of the Obamas as apes and monkeys on their Facebook page, fraudulent resumes, repeated domestic violence, and so on and so forth. However, these issues are swept aside by voters for the apparent sins that really matter; various evils such as a candidate who received a few hundred dollars from a group of unions, or if a candidate kind of knew the director of the main wolf recovery lobby. Even promoting a tourism and recreation economy around certain parts of NE Washington can potentially get one black-balled in terms of the vote. And then worst of the worst, simply having a “(D)” after one’s name on the ballot. This almost schizophrenic discretion in choosing candidates may be a large part why the various counties of NE Washington have the social travails and economic inertia one sees today.

At the moment of writing this, Milo’s employer Breitbart News is questioning whether to fire him or not (Editor’s note: Milo resigned from Breitbart), which is probably not likely as it is probable that Bannon will suddenly materialize from the shadows inside the White House to come out and save his protégé. But Milo’s metaphorical stoning from the conservative vanguard should cause us to look at our own selective outrage regarding who we listen to and most importantly, who we are electing. For a republic to function, it is meant for citizens of virtue and intellect to be elected to represent their communities, but in modern America we seem to go for the ostensibly corrupt and as comedian Bill Maher once put it, “The biggest loud mouth who holds up the check-out line at the Home Depot”; this is acceptable as long as they do not commit that one random cardinal sin that is beyond the pale. Of course every candidate has most likely made mistakes in one’s life, but a lifelong flirtation with dishonesty and/or bigotry signals deep seated flaws in one’s character. Hence when we look at a candidate, we need to vet them from birth to campaign to ensure we know who they really are, what they stand for, holistically view all their flaws and virtues as a whole, and then see whether they will represent and serve us to the best of their ability.