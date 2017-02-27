The Lead: Moonlight wins Best Picture at Oscars, we think

Yep, they screwed up the Oscars

By Brandon Hansen/Managing Editor for the Chewelah Independent

There are mistakes and then there are FLUBS. Last night’s Oscars was historic in that for the first time in the Academy Awards’ 89 years, somebody screwed up giving out an award. Not just any award like sound mixing and best supporting background tree… nope Warren Beatty mad his biggest mistake since the Dick Tracy movie by helping announce the wrong winner for Best Picture – you know, the only award anyone cares about anyways.

FROM THE WASHINGTON POST

In what was surely the most shocking moment in Oscars history, Faye Dunaway announced the wrong winner for best picture at the end of the ceremony, awarding the trophy to “La La Land” when it actually was supposed to go to “Moonlight.”

It turns out Dunaway and her co-presenter, Warren Beatty, were given the wrong category envelope, so the actors announced the wrong winner, leading the wrong filmmakers to begin their acceptance speeches for an award they had not won.

But it took several minutes for the Academy Awards producers and accountants to rectify the mistake and get the actual winners onstage to accept Hollywood’s biggest honor.

Since filmmakers for La La Land were already making their acceptance speech, Emmy staffers had to inform them they had not won Best Picture and in fact, Moonlight had. Here’s the reaction from Emma Stone when La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz had to explain his movie hadn’t won the award.

This gif is gold.

Apparently, Dunaway and Beatty were handed the wrong envelope, the one for best actress which was Emma Stone for La La Land. Apparently, they just went with it. At least Jimmy Kimmel was there to calm things down and even crack a Steve Harvey joke. When Beatty stepped up to the microphone to explain the gaff, Kimmel piped in.

Beatty then stepped forward to the microphone to try to clear up the confusion: “Hello,” he started.

“Warren, what did you do?!” Kimmel yelled.

Some poor intern or staffer is definitely losing their job over this.

QUICK HITTERS

Bill Paxton dies from surgery complications – Known for his role in “Aliens” “Twister” “Apollo 13” “True Lies” and “Titanic” Bill Paxton was literally part of your childhood if you grew up in the 1990s. He died Saturday due to complications from surgery at the age of 61. So as much as people said 2016 was a bad year for celebrities dying, this most definitely was an unfortunate volley to begin 2017’s famous passings. Paxton was an extremely talented actor and his list of films is probably also on every 30 year-old’s favorite movie lists. Rest in peace, Bill!

Dealing with the loss of Spokane’s Ice Palace – I don’t ice skate because I usually fall on my butt and immediately regret going ice skating. The Ice Palace in Spokane’s Riverfront Park, however, is iconic and a sign of changing times with it’s marked demolition. The city is making over Riverfront Park for $60 million and the ice rink is not part of the plans. Naturally when change comes around, people aren’t happy. So here is a story about the people of Spokane bemoaning the loss of their beloved ice rink.