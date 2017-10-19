Law enforcement shoots at suspect brandishing laser-equipped pistol

(By Staff Reports)

Domestic violence suspect threatens to shoot officers, Stevens County deputy discharges service pistol during standoff, suspect eventually brought down by Chewelah K9 Rebel

On Wednesday night, a Stevens County Deputy fired his weapon after a suspect pointed a handgun – equipped with a laser – at the deputy and a Chewelah Police Officer, according to statements released by authorities. This came after authorities responded to a domestic violence call where the suspect reportedly assaulted his wife and would not allow her to leave their residence.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., Chewelah Police Officers, Stevens County Deputies, Washington State Troopers and a Fish and Game Officer responded to the 800 block of W. Robert Ave. in Chewelah after the wife had reported she was assaulted by her husband – 82-year-old Byron Parmenter – and he was not allowing her to leave the residence.

The wife said she was afraid and that Parmenter had access to several weapons. She was eventually able to leave the back of the residence and contacted authorities. Parmenter barricaded himself inside the residence and failed to surrender to police. He also waived a handgun and told officers to get back or he would shoot them.

According to authorities, a Stevens County Deputy and a Chewelah Police Office were moving back from a position near the residence toward cover when the deputy observed Parmenter point his laser-equipped handgun towards him and the Chewelah Police Officer. The deputy fired his weapon at the suspect while he and the officer moved to cover.

A short time later, Parmenter exited out the back of the residence. The press release said he continued to “disregard commands and remained defiant.” Not knowing if Parmenter was still armed, Chewelah Police K9 Officer Matt Miller deployed K9 Rebel to take Parmenter to the ground. He was then taken into custody.

Parmenter was not shot in the incident but received medical attention at the scene because of the K9 contact. He was then taken and booked into Stevens County Jail after being medically cleared. According to the press release, he now faces charges of Assault 1st Degree (2 counts), Assault 4th Degree (DV) and Unlawful Imprisonment.

None of the Officers or Deputies were injured during this incident.

As per protocol, SIRR Team investigators responded to the team to conduct and investigation and process evidence. The SIRR Team is comprised of multiple agencies in eastern Washington, including the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, Spokane Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.

The Spokane Police Department is the case managing agency for this incident and all future communications regarding this investigation will be sent via the SIRR Team.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office will release the name of the deputy involved at a later time.