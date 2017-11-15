Larry R. Hammel 1946-2017

Larry came exploding into this world in 1946, born in Chewelah, WA where he lived for 18 years as a young adult with his mother, father and two sisters. Off to college he went, then moved to Newport, WA, where he took a job with Pend Oreille County as a civil engineer. During this time he was a ski instructor at 49 Degrees North in Chewelah and bartended part time at the Log Cabin in Priest River, ID. Then walked in the love of his life, Stacey in 1977. Not too long after, they were married and had their only child, Katie. His passions in life consisted of fireworks, auctions, golfing, skiing, camping, hunting and being a part of the Newport Fire Department.

Larry was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2015 and when he finally closed his bright baby blue eyes he was surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Stacey of 39 years, his daughter Katie, sister Patty Henniger, and the apple of his eye and granddaughter, Pepper. Larry’s life was blessed with so many great friends and for that we thank you all for being a part of his life. He would joke and say “he only had a couple more years of being dangerous.” And he was, until the end. We would also like to thank Clay Kersting and his medical staff for everything they gave to Larry.

In lieu of flowers being sent we have set up a donation account at gofundme.com/larry-hammel-memorial-fund in memory of him for the Newport Fire Department, which he served proudly for 25 years. We will be having a celebration of life in the spring and will be lighting off fireworks in his honor.

“I get up, fall down, meanwhile I will keep on dancing.”

Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.