Larry Parker 1935-2017

Larry Parker passed away Sunday, July 16th, 2017 from cancer, with family members by his side. Larry was born to Loren and Bertha Parker on January 17th, 1935 during a blizzard in Tracy, MN. The family moved west to McMinnville, OR. and later Grandview, WA. In 1954, Larry married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Monette. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on July 3rd with their children and spouses.

Larry’s career began with the Union Pacific Railroad as a telegrapher and agent which he did for 22 years. He left the railroad and began driving truck for Acme Concrete in Spokane for another 20 years. Larry retired in 1995 and moved to Chewelah, WA.

His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing with his son and grandkids and also traveling to cribbage tournaments with his wife and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father Bertha Rudy and Loren Parker and his brother Calvin “Bud” Parker. He is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter Karla Joynes (Tracy), son Daniel Parker (Holly) and daughter Sally Parker as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Per Larry’s request, there will be no services. Larry’s family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Spokane for their compassionate care.