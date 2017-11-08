KNAUSS RE-ELECTED: Nine races for local representation decided on Tuesday night

(Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah Mayor Dorothy Knauss appears to have won re-election after earning 57 percent of the vote (388 votes) in Nov. 7’s general election, according to preliminary results released by the Stevens County Auditor.

Knauss defeated challenger Bob Belknap who earned 43 percent of the vote (292 votes).

The race highlighted a 2017 election that saw several contested races and the unofficial Stevens County results so far have seen 9,161 ballots counted with an estimated 1,600 left to go through. Voter turnout was 30 percent as Stevens County has 29,864 registered voters.



CITY COUNCIL

In the Chewelah City Council No. 1 seat race, Nicole Norvell defeated John Kabosky by earning 54 percent (345 votes) of the vote while Kabosky garnered 46 percent of the vote (290).

In the city’s No. 2 seat race, Cori Wuesthoff defeated incumbent Dee Henderson with 57 percent of the vote (353 votes). Henderson earned 43 percent of the vote (266)

Payton Norvell won re-election in the council’s No. 3 seat with 62 percent of the vote (385), while Justin Roach earned 38 percent (239).

In the council’s at-large seat race, incumbent John Wight won with 66 percent of the vote (392) while Ron Kheel earned 34 percent (199).

SCHOOL BOARD

In the Chewelah School board races, Judith Bean was elected to the director No. 1 seat with 61 percent of the vote (825) while T.O. Bakken had 39 percent of the vote (527).

After being appointed to the school board because of a vacancy, Lori Larsen won re-election in the No. 4 At-Large seat race, earning 79 percent of the vote (1,051) while Amelia Schwiebert gained 21 percent of the vote (287).

STATE LEGISLATURE

In the seventh legislative district, Republicans Shelly Short and Jacquelin Maycumber will continue to represent our area.

Shelly Short, appointed to the state senate this year after an open seat, earned 68 percent of the vote district-wide (17,009) while Democrat Karen Hardy earned 32 percent of the vote (7,882).

In the race for the state representative seat, Maycumber – who was also appointed after Short moved to the Senate – earned 67 percent of the vote (16,736) while Democrat Susan Swanson had 33 percent of the vote (8,069).