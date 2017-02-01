Featured News

Kilgore sentenced to 14 months in jail

By Jamie Henneman/The Chewelah Independent
A man who was found guilty of assaulting an innkeeper in Kettle Falls last summer was sentenced by Stevens County Superior Court Judge Patrick Monasmith on Jan. 24 to 14 months jail for the crime.

Brandon Kenneth Leon Kilgore, 28, was found guilty of one count of second degree assault and one count of third degree malicious mischief for breaking into the Kettle Falls Inn on July 9, 2016, calling innkeeper Preet Moudgil a “terrorist” and threatening to kill Moudgil and his family while swinging a knife at them.

Kilgore, an Army veteran, was sentenced to 14 months in jail and an additional year suspended, which may be imposed if he fails to follow his release conditions which include undergoing a substance abuse and mental health evaluation. Kilgore must also participate in counseling if ordered and not possess or consume alcohol or controlled substances. The release conditions extend for two years, during which time Kilgore may be asked to submit to random drug testing and is prohibited from having any contact with the victims.

