KF Inn assailant found guilty at trial

Trial highlights heroic actions of bystander

By Jamie Henneman/The Independent Staff

The trial of a man accused of breaking into the Kettle Falls Inn and terrorizing the innkeeper and his family in the summer of 2016 ended last Thursday with the jury finding Brandon K. Kilgore guilty of assault and malicious mischief.

Kilgore, 28, broke into the Kettle Falls Inn on July 9, 2016, calling owner Preet Moudgil a “terrorist” and threatening to kill Moudgil and his family. Moudgil was able to hold off Kilgore and called 911 while Kilgore tried doors and windows of the attached apartment, trying to get inside. Moudgil’s parents and a three-year old child were home at the time. Kilgore eventually climbed onto the roof and entered through a sliding glass door, holding a knife and threatening Moudgil.

Moudgil warned Kilgore that he had a pistol and told him to stop, according to the police report.

Kilgore’s two-day trial started on Jan. 11 and included testimony from several witnesses that were there at the time of the incident. The testimony also highlighted the actions of a customer at the nearby gas station who decided to intervene when he heard about the situation at the Kettle Falls Inn.

Shawn Kelly was a customer at the gas station just north of the Kettle Falls Inn when the clerk, Moudgil’s wife, said someone was trying to break into the living quarters at the inn and hurt her family. Kelly, a former bouncer and owner of a security company in California, drove to the inn and stepped into the inn lobby in time to see Kilgore threatening Moudgil at close range with the knife, according to court testimony. When Kilgore ordered everyone in the lobby outside, Kelly took the opportunity to tackle Kilgore as he stepped outside, removing the knife from his hand and holding him to the ground. The Kettle Falls Police Department showed up minutes later and arrested Kilgore.

When asked during the trial why he intervened in the situation with Kilgore, Kelly said he felt obligated to help because, “In a small community, you never know how long law enforcement is going to take.”

During the trial Kilgore’s defense attorney, Paul Wasson, suggested to the jury that Kilgore became angry due to the lack of response from Moudgil in trying to help a friend at the inn get a shower chair.

According to testimony, Kilgore was at the inn because he was trying to help a local homeless man known as “Ed” to get a room at the inn for the night. Jason Buckley, who helped transport Ed to the Kettle Falls Inn, told jurors that Ed is both deaf and mute and gets around town with an electric wheelchair. Kilgore also helped Ed get to the inn on July 9, but a room wasn’t readily available. While waiting to see if a room would open up, Kilgore and Ed drank beer together and Kilgore made derogatory comments about Moudgil to Buckley, saying “that camel jockey doesn’t want to help.”

Kilgore continued to be agitated until Ed was given a room and then began to act “angry” and “spacy” according to Buckley. Kilgore asked Moudgil why he had given Ed the room number 117 because that was Kilgore’s army unit in the military. Kilgore also asked Moudgil if he knew about Guantanamo Bay and the kind of people that went there, according to court testimony. Once arrested after the incident, Kettle Falls Police Officer Gettys said Kilgore told him he was trained in the military to kill people like Moudgil.

Attempts before the trial to find Kilgore incompetent to stand trial due to a mental illness from military service failed. After a requested competency evaluation last summer, Eastern State Hospital Dr. R. Cory Fanto found Kilgore competent to stand trial, but did determine that Kilgore had “unspecified anxiety disorder.”

Kilgore, an Army veteran, reported having disciplinary issues related to alcohol while in the military and was discharged with a “General Under Honorable” discharge for failing to meet military standards in 2011. He was also prescribed drugs for PTSD in the past and had been taking Prazosin, but has not been in a psychiatric hospital, according to the competency report.

Wasson did not have any witnesses testify on Kilgore’s behalf during the trial and Kilgore did not take the stand in his own defense.

The jury found Kilgore guilty of two of the five charges he initially faced, including two assault charges, a charge of first degree burglary and two counts of malicious mischief. One of the assault charges was tossed out by Judge Monasmith for lack of victim testimony. The jury found Kilgore guilty of one count of second degree assault and one count of malicious mischief.