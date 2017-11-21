Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Kettle Falls school levy close to passing

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Over 300 ballots had to be resent…

A capital improvement levy for the Kettle Falls School District is a mere 30 votes away from passing, with school officials waiting until the election is certified on Nov. 28 to see if the measure gained a simple majority. A simple majority in levy elections is 50 percent of the vote plus one additional “yes” vote.

Part of the uncertainty is tied to the fact the Stevens County Auditor’s Office had to re-send 369 ballots to voters in two precincts after some voters reported not receiving their ballots.

“We were told that one road in particular didn’t seem to be getting their ballots, so we resent ballots to two different precincts the following week which still gave voters four to five days to return their ballots,” said Stevens County Auditor Tim Gray. “We sent out more than we probably needed to, but the pattern of people who didn’t get their ballots was unusual.”

