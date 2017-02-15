Featured News

KCHW, PACA calling all local filmmakers

By Joe Wulczynski/For The Independent

KCHW 102.7 Northern Lights Public Radio and Chewelah PACA are proud to announce the Chataqua Film Festival: Sister Slam.

In association with Spokane’s 50HourSlam, the event will be held July 15, 2017 at the Chewelah Center for the Arts from 1-5 p.m.

Rebecca Cook is one of the scheduled guest speakers; her credits include: Z Nation, The Ward, The Contract, The Hit List and many more. She is also an accomplished Voice Over actress, with many audio books to her credit.

The top 15 entries to the 50HourSlam will be invited to show and talk about their short films at the Chataqua Film Festival. Four of those entries will win an award designed by a local artist. There will be no admittance fee this first year.

The Spokane 50HourSlam is in its seventh year, and is open to film makers in our communities. Qualifying weekend will be March 24-26, 2017 with the top entries being shown in Spokane on May 6, 2017 at the Bing Crosby Theater. Film makers are given criteria and then must complete the project in 50 hours.

There is no fee for entry. This is an opportunity to meet and compete with hundreds of local film makers. Winning shorts will be showcased in Spokane and on Spokane Public Access Television. For more information, visit the 50HourSlam web site. More Chataqua Film Festival information will follow.

