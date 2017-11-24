Judge rules Seattle income tax on rich is illegal

(By Staff Reports)

Tax would have raised $140 million for city…

According to wire reports, King County Superior Court Judge John Ruhl ruled on Wednesday that a new income tax on wealthy Seattle residents is illegal. Ruhl said that the tax is prohibited by state law, siding with multiple lawyers in multiple lawsuits challenging the new Seattle tax.

The Seattle City Council voted in July for a 2.25 percent tax on Seattle’s highest earners, saying they wanted to test the legality of an income tax in Washington state. The council’s ordinance said residents would pay 2.25 percent in taxes on incomes in excess of $250,000 for individuals and in excess of $500,00 for married couples filing taxes together.

The city estimated the tax would raise about $140 million a year.