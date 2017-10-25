“Joy to the World” brings in two top choirs

(Press Release/Chewelah Independent)

Joyful sounds will fill the air Sunday, December 3, in the second annual “Joy to the World” concert of Christmas music sponsored by Chewelah Arts Guild.

Two top choral ensembles — Chorale Coeur d’Alene and the Crescendo Community Chorus youth choir from Spokane — will join with the Mansfield-Colvin Family Band from the Gifford area in the 2 p.m. concert at Abundant Life Fellowship Church, 2nd and Clay Street, Chewelah.

“We’re excited to have such wonderful singers and musicians here to open the Christmas season,” Kay Comer-Lupton, Arts Guild president, said. “Last year’s concert set a high standard and sold out early, and we expect the audience to enjoy this one just as much.”

Since the Coeur d’Alene chorale was founded in 2001, its membership has grown to 80 singers from the Inland Northwest. (For this concert they’ll be bringing their smaller chamber ensemble.) Besides performing a full season of sacred, classic and secular music, CCdA encourages young vocalists with an annual scholarship contest.

The Crescendo youth group helps children learn vocal skills and grow self-confidence as they experience the discipline and teamwork needed for a year-long schedule of rehearsals and concerts. They have a concert choir for boys and girls 11-18 and a “prep” choir for younger kids.

Skyler Colvin, one of the area’s top young violinists, will join the Mansfield Family, a band that plays bluegrass, folk and country music at local festivals and community events. They’ll perform Americana versions of traditional Christmas songs with fiddles, guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass and vocals.

Tickets for the concert are $12.50 and available at Valley Drugs and Akers United Drug in Chewelah, House of Music in Colville, and online at www.chewelahartsguild.org. Snacks and beverages will be served at intermission.