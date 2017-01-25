John Jacob Greenman 1935-2017

John Jacob Greenman, a lifelong resident of Northeastern Washington passed away on January 18, 2017 in Chewelah, WA after an eight-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. John was born on Mar. 31, 1935 in Blue Creek, WA the son of Wilbur and Irene (Humphrey) Greenman.

He was raised in Blue Creek and attended school in Summit Valley and Spokane before finishing his education as a 1954 graduate of Chewelah High School. John served with the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve for two years before his honorable discharge.

John started a family in Colville with his former spouse, Lois Egland, in 1955 and together they raised three boys of which he was very proud; Jerry, Steve and Doug. John displayed love for his family in many ways. He was an extremely hard worker, and a dedicated provider. His standards were high and he offered reassurance and support for his sons while allowing them to experience life without excessive intervention.

John had a definite soft side which grew with age in spite of his tough exterior. When John’s family was young, he enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with them through camping, hunting, dirt-bike riding, and fishing. He also had a great appreciation for automobiles and restoring them.

John’s career included working at the Stahley Creamery, Old Dominion Food Center and Freidman’s Grocery over the course of several years. He then learned the home furnishings business while working in sales and carpet installation for Egger Furniture. From there, John branched out with his own carpet and installation business until the early 1970s when he went to work for Colmac Coil and Vaagen Brothers Lumber. When Alcoa opened their new plant in Addy, John was the second person to be hired.

John later met Roma Gallea and they began their life together on June 15, 1985 when they married in Colville. John retired from Alcoa in 1996 and enjoyed the extra time to care for his home and yard, being sure to catch televised

NASCAR races whenever possible. He and Roma were snowbirds in Yuma for several winters until his declining health prevented them from doing so. John and Roma shared several wonderful motor home and boating trips. Many weekends were spent on the Columbia River and they especially enjoyed a trip to the San Juan Islands with their boat and close friends. Their yearly trek to Grand Coulee Dam will also be warmly remembered. John was a loving husband to Roma and she will cherish all the goodness he brought to her life.

John was so much to so many people and his presence will be missed as one who was deeply loved by family and friends alike.

John is survived by his wife, Roma Greenman, at the home; three sons, Jerry Greenman and his wife, Debbie of Deer Lake, WA, Steve Greenman and his wife, Lynn of Colville, WA, Doug Greenman and his wife, Dianna of Helena, MT; step-sons, Jeff Miller and his wife Michelle of Chehalis, WA, Jerry Miller and his wife, Chris of Chehalis, WA; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Shawn, Drew, Stevie, Cody and Max; one great granddaughter, Juliana; one sister, Donna Watson and her husband, Don of Pocatello, ID, and a niece and nephew.

A memorial service for John will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, WA with Pastor Shane Moffitt officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation.