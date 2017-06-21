Johannes’ painting class takes to the streets of Chewelah

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Several painters found their own paint studio last Monday and that studio just so happened to be downtown Chewelah. As part of watercolor classes through Spokane Community College, teacher Gail Johannes had her students paint outside on the sidewalks, using real-life buildings as their subject.

“Every painter was reluctant but good sports; they were mostly tolerating my enthusiasm,” Johannes said. “Every painter after the event was pleasantly surprised how well it went, and said they would do it again. Several were so motivated they segued into their own plein air experiences later in the week.”

As part of the Act 2 program which allows adults to take life-enriching courses, Johannes’ “Paint This! Chewelah” class took students out of the studio and into “en plein air” which means “outside in the fresh air.”

“It isn’t something they’ve done much of,” Johannes said. “The last three classes in the quarter were dedicated to setting up for success when painting in such a manner.”