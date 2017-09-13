JJSHS students organize clothing drive

(By Staff Reports)

Families aided with school clothing and supplies for new year…

With school starting back up, area families got a big help from several JJSHS students Haven Rainer helped organize a clothing and school supplies drive before the start of school and then used the JJSHS cafeteria as a pickup point last month. The generosity from the community was on display as the cafeteria was full of clothes thanks to the drive and families in need could find school clothes for their kids.

Only about six to eight bags of clothing were left over, and the school supplies were almost gone after the first two hours of the pickup time.

“The response of the clothing drive was absolutely amazing,” JJSHS student Haven Rainer said.

“It was so heartwarming to see the people that got what they needed to get through the school year. I can’t even count how many bags and baskets of clothes we received, the high school cafeteria was full,” Rainer said.

Rainer spent two days in August collecting clothing and then another two giving out the clothing to families.

“It wasn’t just me, I had a great group of people helping me out: Elle Carpenter, Mandie Orne, Haileigh Allen, Lexi Robertson, Lily Kirry, Hollister Buckley and Hailey Norris were all a huge help to the success of this project,” Rainer said. “This project made me feel so happy for everyone that received clothes and school supplies. The looks on everyone’s faces were unexplainable. My heart is so full.”

No adults helped with the organization of the clothing drive. Haven said she will be looking this school year for a storage unit to be donated to help store clothes throughout the year.

For more info, contact Haven at havenrainer@hotmail.com