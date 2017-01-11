Featured News

Community

JJSHS Students of the Month for December

Here are the Students of the Month at JJSHS for December…

7th Grade – Will Frizzell – Selected by Mr. Gump – 7th Grade Health and Fitness
Will is an extremely hard worker. He shows up to class every day ready to work regardless of what we are doing. He always has a positive attitude and is a pleasure to have in class.

8th Grade – Rayna Wooley – Chosen by Mr. Johnson – English
Rayna consistently demonstrates that she is a great student, worthy of this award. During our forced evacuation from school, most of us sat around the Gess Elementary Gym telling stories and visiting with friends. We made a lot of noise and left a big mess. Shortly after lunch Rayna picked up a broom and swept the entire gym. Nobody made her sweep the gym. She wasn’t asked to sweep the gym. Rayna swept the gym because it was the right thing to do. This is only one example of why I think Rayna Wooley would make an excellent student of the month.

9th Grade — Sarah Torgerson — Selected by Mr. Skok — Algebra 1
Sarah has become an excellent math student. The extra work she put in last year is really paying off. She is a top Algebra 1 student this year.

10th Grade — Josh Grover — Chosen by Mrs. Lehrbas — Math
Josh comes to class every morning with a good attitude. He is open to instruction and learning new skills. If he doesn’t understand something, he doesn’t hesitate to ask for help.

12th Grade — Hannah Fischer — Selected by Mr. Schut — AP English
Hannah’s quiet confidence is a great role model to the other students.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
16°
clear sky
humidity: 63%
wind: 3mph N
H 24 • L -5
12°
Thu
18°
Fri
7°
Sat
13°
Sun
22°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group