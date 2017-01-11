JJSHS Students of the Month for December

Here are the Students of the Month at JJSHS for December…

7th Grade – Will Frizzell – Selected by Mr. Gump – 7th Grade Health and Fitness

Will is an extremely hard worker. He shows up to class every day ready to work regardless of what we are doing. He always has a positive attitude and is a pleasure to have in class.

8th Grade – Rayna Wooley – Chosen by Mr. Johnson – English

Rayna consistently demonstrates that she is a great student, worthy of this award. During our forced evacuation from school, most of us sat around the Gess Elementary Gym telling stories and visiting with friends. We made a lot of noise and left a big mess. Shortly after lunch Rayna picked up a broom and swept the entire gym. Nobody made her sweep the gym. She wasn’t asked to sweep the gym. Rayna swept the gym because it was the right thing to do. This is only one example of why I think Rayna Wooley would make an excellent student of the month.

9th Grade — Sarah Torgerson — Selected by Mr. Skok — Algebra 1

Sarah has become an excellent math student. The extra work she put in last year is really paying off. She is a top Algebra 1 student this year.

10th Grade — Josh Grover — Chosen by Mrs. Lehrbas — Math

Josh comes to class every morning with a good attitude. He is open to instruction and learning new skills. If he doesn’t understand something, he doesn’t hesitate to ask for help.

12th Grade — Hannah Fischer — Selected by Mr. Schut — AP English

Hannah’s quiet confidence is a great role model to the other students.