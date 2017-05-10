JHS grad Michael Barone finds his place in filmmaking

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

JHS grad found love for film in high school…

For JHS graduate and Western Washington University graduate Michael Barone, filmmaking is a passion.

Such a passion that Barone and classmates put together a feature film on a shoestring budget of around $1,000 entitled “Gone” that was so good it sold out its premiere in Bellingham. The premise for Gone was “strangers brought together by a hit-and-run car crash.”

The drama film, while made on a low budget, was praised in Bellingham media as anything but low in terms of quality. That speaks volume for Barone, who quite literally had his fingerprints all over the movie as director, editor, key grip, director of photography and “blood maker.”

Barone said his interests in filmmaking began in high school. A couple of his friends were in Mark Brunell’s film class and they asked Barone to help them out with their projects.

“I was actually going to take the class myself, but it got cancelled before I could do it,” Barone said. “Instead, I helped make a film club with a couple other students and we learned the basics of filmmaking.”

Barone made a couple of short films while at JHS and used filmmaking as a way to get out of a few class projects. Last he had heard some teachers were using his final project to show to a science class.

Barone admits he treated filmmaking as a hobby instead of a career. He spent one year at Eastern Washington University working as a videographer for The Easterner — EWU’s student newspaper. Barone then transferred to to Western Washington University and worked as a video production assistant.

The JHS grad even worked as a radio DJ at Western’s radio station KUGS and even “popped up a few times at KCHW. Barone said he has a bit of an existential crisis his sophomore year and switched to film as his major.

“Which led to most people saying things like ‘oh, I can see that,’ ‘makes sense,’ ‘yeah film suits you better,’” Barone said. “I ran into Janet McLaughlin, I told her about my switch to film and she just said ‘I knew you’d go back to the arts.’”

Since becoming a film major he’s worked on several music videos, a couple documentaries, a Bellingham-based television show, filmed live events including two TED-X events and a product demo while also making short films and promotional videos.

Barone has also worked on projects such as two 48-hour film festivals. Working with teams, he helped win a first place film in 2015 and a second place film in 2016. He also won an audience choice award for a short film at Western as well.

“I love the energy and the passion,” Barone said of filmmaking. “Film sets can jump from zero to one hundred in a second. Even though we might be taking thirteen takes to get a single throwaway shot – which happened during ‘Gone’ – the fact that people still feel so excited to see a film come to life is just amazing.”

Gone was a film that started when Barone was talking with three of his classmates about what they would do for their senior projects.

“Eventually the idea to make a feature came to our minds and we began the year-and-a-half journey to travel from script to screen,” Barone said. “The whole idea of ‘Gone’ came from us all starting with a theme: transitions.”

Since Barone and his friends were at a point of transition with graduation on the horizon they thought this would be a great starting point. Barone’s old job lent him a $10,000 camera rig, and the creators’ pooled together $1,000 (along with a few small grant contributions). With money secured, friends let Barone and actors film in their apartments. Local businesses let them film for free as well.

“While we couldn’t pay our actors, we kept them watered and fed, which is most important on set,” Barone said. “The biggest challenge with the small budget was that we had a hard time filming in places like a working diner, since we couldn’t afford to rent out the whole restaurant for the day like large productions do.”

So Barone and his friends had to pull off what past filmmakers have done — fly by the seat of their pants. Running and gunning and filming in a few locations hoping they wouldn’t get in trouble or cause a disturbance were common obstacles by the student filmmakers.

“The other big difficulty was filming in a moving car, which is super hard when you have actors acting while driving and the sound guy is hiding in the trunk,” Barone said.

Both prescreenings of the film sold out in Bellingham and they even had to turn away people. They’re setting up another free screening for students at Western on May 19.

“I also want to make sure that people know that I co-directed it with three other people, this wasn’t just my vision, it was all of ours,” Barone said.