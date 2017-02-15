Featured News

Jenkins Junior/Senior High School locked down Thursday

By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent
Due to a report that a student was dressed in camo with a military style vest, had a gun and was making threats at school, Jenkins Jr./Sr. High went into a Stage 1 lockdown on Thursday morning, Feb. 9. According to school officials, a “code red” or Stage 1 lockdown means students are taken to a secure location like a classroom, the door to the classroom is locked, the lights are turned out and students are removed from vulnerable locations at the discretion of the teacher or adult in the room.

Jenkins Jr./Sr. High Principal Shawn Anderson said after the threat was reported, local law enforcement was called to detain the student. The student, who is now facing disciplinary actions, did not have a gun. The school started lockdown around 10:15 a.m. and was in lockdown for under an hour. Classes resumed as normal once the student was detained.

