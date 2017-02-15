Jenkins Junior Senior High School Students of the Month for Feb. 26, 2017

Here are the JJSHS Students of the Month for Feb. 26, 2017…

7th: Becca Bennett – Chosen by Mr. Ludwig in Washington State History

Becca is a pleasure to have in class. She walks in the class with a bright smile, finds the assignment on the white board, and goes to work. She has turned in every assignment and earned an “A” on every test. As a student athlete, she is fantastic on and off the court!!

8th: Baylee Sobosky – Selected by Mrs. Baker for Title Reading

Baylee always comes to class ready to learn. She has a positive attitude toward class activities, which accounts for the improvements in her reading scores over the course of this school year.

9th: Liandra Haden – Chosen by Mr. Hoxie in Micro Computers

“It is a total pleasure to have Liandra in class! Her smile and commitment to education is impressive. She always shows respect to teachers and classmates and takes pride in a job well done; she works hard to earn her good grades. Liandra is also an excellent student athlete. This fall she was the only cross-country athlete to represent Chewelah at the state meet and she is only a freshman! Even more impressive, Liandra is the only female wrestler for Chewelah. Thank you, Liandra for being a Student of the month.”

10th: Jaydin Ludeman – Selected by Mr. Trudeau from Band and Jazz Band

Jaydin won first place in the Northeast Division Mezzo-Soprano category in the Solo/Ensemble Festival. She plays multiple instruments in band and jazz band and maintains a positive, can-do attitude. She also influences others to do the same!

11th: Andrew Minaker – Chosen by Mr. Anegon in Advanced Placement US History

Andrew is always involved in class discussions, always participating, confident in his beliefs and has achieved at a high level.

12th: Heather Patton – Selected by Mr. Monasmith in Spanish II

Heather is hardworking and talented in Spanish. She is also kind, polite, and courteous to others, and is always willing to help out with another person or in groups.