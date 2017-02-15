Featured News

Community/ Latest

Jenkins Junior Senior High School Students of the Month for Feb. 26, 2017

Here are the JJSHS Students of the Month for Feb. 26, 2017…

7th: Becca Bennett – Chosen by Mr. Ludwig in Washington State History
Becca is a pleasure to have in class. She walks in the class with a bright smile, finds the assignment on the white board, and goes to work. She has turned in every assignment and earned an “A” on every test. As a student athlete, she is fantastic on and off the court!!

8th: Baylee Sobosky – Selected by Mrs. Baker for Title Reading
Baylee always comes to class ready to learn. She has a positive attitude toward class activities, which accounts for the improvements in her reading scores over the course of this school year.

9th: Liandra Haden – Chosen by Mr. Hoxie in Micro Computers
“It is a total pleasure to have Liandra in class! Her smile and commitment to education is impressive. She always shows respect to teachers and classmates and takes pride in a job well done; she works hard to earn her good grades. Liandra is also an excellent student athlete. This fall she was the only cross-country athlete to represent Chewelah at the state meet and she is only a freshman! Even more impressive, Liandra is the only female wrestler for Chewelah. Thank you, Liandra for being a Student of the month.”

10th: Jaydin Ludeman – Selected by Mr. Trudeau from Band and Jazz Band
Jaydin won first place in the Northeast Division Mezzo-Soprano category in the Solo/Ensemble Festival. She plays multiple instruments in band and jazz band and maintains a positive, can-do attitude. She also influences others to do the same!

11th: Andrew Minaker – Chosen by Mr. Anegon in Advanced Placement US History
Andrew is always involved in class discussions, always participating, confident in his beliefs and has achieved at a high level.

12th: Heather Patton – Selected by Mr. Monasmith in Spanish II
Heather is hardworking and talented in Spanish. She is also kind, polite, and courteous to others, and is always willing to help out with another person or in groups.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
44°
moderate rain
humidity: 99%
wind: 3mph ESE
H 45 • L 43
40°
Fri
35°
Sat
37°
Sun
37°
Mon
38°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group