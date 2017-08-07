Jenkins High School student hosting clothing drive

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Drop off clothes on Tuesday and Wednesday at JJSHS…

A Jenkins High School student is trying to make a difference in her community, hosting a clothing drive to help kids in need to get ready for the new school year. Haven Rainer is hosting a clothing drive for people to drop off clothing on August 8-9 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Jenkins High School.

“I decided to put on this clothing drive when I realized that when school starts up, many students get to go school clothes shopping and get new clothes for the school year, and I wanted kids that don’t have this opportunity to be able to have new clothes,” Rainer said.

Rainer added setting up the clothing drive was a big eye opener, seeing the great need in Chewelah community.

“I have now realized how many people are in need in our town,” Rainer said. “This makes me want to volunteer even more, and help others and give back to our community.”

Rainer is asking any clothing items that are gently used or new, ranging in sizes that will fit students from kindergarten to senior year. Since this is back-to-school clothing, all items need to be school appropriate. Any clothing left over from families will be put in a sale and proceeds will be put towards socks and undergarments.

“On August 8 and 9, a few other people and I will be there to collect all of the items,” Rainer said. “Donations will also be accepted, and they will be used to buy new school supplies for the students that need them.”

Rainer has also created a gofundme website where individuals can donate money for school supplies at www.gofundme.com/clothing-drive-for-kids-in-need.

Families in need can come shopping on Aug. 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the high school. For more information you can contact haven at havenrainer@hotmail.com.