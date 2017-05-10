Jason Pitt’s Pro Tips: Keeping the “Pace of Play”

(By Jason Pitt/Chewelah Golf Course Pro)

One of the most important issues I deal with frequently is “Pace of Play”. Although most avid golfers know the important aspects of playing ready golf, many beginners do not.

At Chewelah G&CC it is understood that a round of golf should take no longer than 4½ hours. I believe that’s about a half an hour too long for a foursome to play 18 holes, and I’ll get into some details that may help your group play quicker and enjoy their round of golf more. The most important thing to remember is you are “in position” when you are waiting on the group ahead of you, the group behind you has no bearing on your position on the course! If you aren’t waiting on the group in front of you, chances are you might be “out of position.”

We’ve all heard the term play “ready golf,” and here’s what that means for you. First ready golf means you can play when ready, even if you are not furthest away. If your playing partner is across the fairway and still determining his course of action, but you are ready to play your shot…..just do it! It’s not bad etiquette unless you are in a major tournament, and even then it’s ok as long as you ask your opponent. Another way to speed up is to grab a couple clubs and walk 50 feet. to your ball so that when it’s your turn you are ready to play your shot. Don’t wait for your partner to play their shot, clean their club, put it in their bag, and then drive you 50 feet to your ball.

Although it’s important etiquette to let “faster players play through,” it can be frustrating as a foursome to continually be letting groups play through and can turn your 4 hour 18 hole round into 5+ hours because you are constantly letting groups through. The pro shop should make every attempt to join groups together to form foursomes. And remember that a foursome actually has the priority on the golf course, over say a twosome or single. Another way to speed up your round is to play a forward set of tees.

Not only is it faster, but it’s a lot of fun! Give it a try next time, and please encourage your group to play “READY GOLF.”

CG&CC and Rusty Putter Bar & Grille Update

All 27 holes are open and in fantastic shape. Please visit our website (www.chewelahgolf.com) or our FaceBook page for the latest specials and tee times.

We are always “Open to the public” and were recognized as one of the “Jewels of the Northwest” by KXLY!

The annual “Mother’s Day Brunch” is coming up on May 14 with an expanded menu and free Mimosas for all Moms.