James Lincoln “Jim” McCrea 1928-2017

James Lincoln McCrea, a longtime Chewelah resident, passed away on Saturday, November 11th, 2017. He was born February 12, 1928 in Seattle to Samuel and Lillian (Chalmers) McCrea. After losing his father in 1929 and mother in 1934, Jim and his four siblings went to live with their maternal grandmother in Chewelah. He later graduated from Jenkins High School before joining the United States Army in 1950, serving a stint in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1952.

Following his return to Chewelah, Jim married Helen Easley in 1953. His job as an oiler on road & bridge construction in the International Union of Operating Engineers took them to Ellensburg, Yakima, Gig Harbor and finally East Wenatchee, where he worked on the Highway 2 bridge from East Wenatchee to Wenatchee. Jim & Helen began their retirement in Walla Walla before returning home to Chewelah, where they became well known for their beautiful garden. They were married 53 years when she passed away in 2006. Jim loved fishing, camping, all sorts of family activities and his parakeets.

Jim & Amy (Blomgren) Hirsch were married in 2007. Jim was a faithful helpmate to Amy and will be sorely missed by all.

Jim is survived by his wife, Amy, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and many extended family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Helen, and his siblings, Beauford, Richard, Samuel & Maxine, plus numerous in-laws.

An informal gathering honoring Jim’s life will be held Saturday, November 18th at 12 p.m. at the restaurant in Valley, WA (across from the service station).