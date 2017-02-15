James H. Fuller (Jim) 1939-2017

James H. Fuller 1939-2017

James H. Fuller (Jim) was born on March 4, 1939 to parents, Henry C. Fuller and Nina (Edwards) Fuller of Addy, WA.

He flew to heaven in a KC-135 to be with his heavenly Father on January 27, 2017.

Jim was raised on a dairy farm just 1 mile north of Addy. He was a 1957 graduate of Jenkins High School in Chewelah, WA.

In the fall of 1957, Jim joined the Navy and served for four years. After his discharge he worked bucking bales for local farmers and also worked at Safeway and Boeing. He attended SCC and earned his degree and license in airframe and power plant mechanics.

He proudly served 26 years in the Washington National Guard’s 141st Air Refueling Wing. During this time with them he served in the Gulf War.

Jim retired in 1997 as Supervisor of Flight with a rank of Chief Master Sargeant.

Jim met his sweetheart, Doris, at an Addy dance and they were married in 1967.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Robert.

Survivors include his wife, Doris, son Jason, two daughters, Heather (Craig) and Kathryn, two grandchildren, Isaac and Teresa, brother Richard Fuller, and sister Ellen Wang both of Colville, nieces, nephews, cousins and one uncle, Bill Bailey of Mesa, AZ.

Services have been held and interment was at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.