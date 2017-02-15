Featured News

Obituary

James H. Fuller (Jim) 1939-2017

obit_Fuller_bw

James H. Fuller 1939-2017

James H. Fuller (Jim) was born on March 4, 1939 to parents, Henry C. Fuller and Nina (Edwards) Fuller of Addy, WA.
He flew to heaven in a KC-135 to be with his heavenly Father on January 27, 2017.
Jim was raised on a dairy farm just 1 mile north of Addy. He was a 1957 graduate of Jenkins High School in Chewelah, WA.
In the fall of 1957, Jim joined the Navy and served for four years. After his discharge he worked bucking bales for local farmers and also worked at Safeway and Boeing. He attended SCC and earned his degree and license in airframe and power plant mechanics.
He proudly served 26 years in the Washington National Guard’s 141st Air Refueling Wing. During this time with them he served in the Gulf War.
Jim retired in 1997 as Supervisor of Flight with a rank of Chief Master Sargeant.
Jim met his sweetheart, Doris, at an Addy dance and they were married in 1967.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Robert.
Survivors include his wife, Doris, son Jason, two daughters, Heather (Craig) and Kathryn, two grandchildren, Isaac and Teresa, brother Richard Fuller, and sister Ellen Wang both of Colville, nieces, nephews, cousins and one uncle, Bill Bailey of Mesa, AZ.
Services have been held and interment was at Greenwood Memorial Terrace.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
24°
clear sky
humidity: 81%
wind: 2mph NNE
H 23 • L 9
44°
Thu
36°
Fri
33°
Sat
37°
Sun
36°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group