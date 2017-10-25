Jacquelyn Ann Carter 1968-2017

Jacquelyn Ann Carter, a longtime resident of Springdale, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2017. She was born in Torrance, California on June 12, 1968 to Larry and Margie (Crume) Carter.

Jackie and her family moved to Springdale, WA at a young age where she attended and graduated as a 12 year senior from Mary Walker High School. She raised her son Ryan in Springdale, and for many years worked at Geronimo’s restaurant. Jackie always had a joke or funny story to tell her customers to make them laugh. She always had a knack for making folks laugh, especially her own family even at a young age. Jackie loved to needlepoint, do crossword puzzles and to read, then she got a cell phone and all that changed. She loved to play games on her phone. Jackie was an extremely loving and caring person who never had bad thing to say about anyone. Even when her health was in decline and through rough patches, she always had a positive outlook on life and would always say “Everything is going to work out.” She loved to listen to AC/DC and the School of Rock soundtrack and would do so often times with her favorite cat, “Momma Kitty.”

Jackie was preceded in death by both of her parents, and brother, Jim Reagan. She is survived by her son, Ryan Carter, Spokane, WA; brothers, Dennis Esparza, CA, Lance Carter, Spokane, WA; sisters, Denise Reagan – Valley, WA and Debbie Reagan, Spokane, WA.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

