Jack Burgess Fugitt (97) 1919-2016

Jack Burgess Fugitt of Chewelah, WA passed away on December 22, 2016. Born on February 16, 1919 to Hertel Eugene and Bernice Claire Bennett in Mokelumne Hill, CA. Jack was orphaned at the age of 10 and then raised by his grandparents.

Jack was hired by the Civilian Conservation Corps at the age of 14. He needed the work to help his grandparents; the foreman thought he was 16, and put 18 on his papers because he knew how much he needed the job. He began some college courses, but that was interrupted by his enlistment in the Army Air Corps in 1940. Though he was four years younger than his listed age (the CCC work experience), he was mature and quickly attained the rank of 1st Sergeant. He served in Alaska, working on the Alcan Highway project. In 1944, he came into Geiger AAF to marry the love of his life, Pearl Bartram, who traveled from Los Angeles, CA by bus, with a broken ankle. The marriage took place in a Spokane church, as the area was the half-way point for each of them. From then on Pearl moved around the world and accompanied Jack throughout his long military career. Jack saw some heavy fighting in Okinawa, Japan before he left the Air Corps in 1945. In 1948 Jack was re-called to active duty in the Air Force and was stationed in Munich, Germany for the Berlin Airlift Project. Pearl, with then 3-year-old son Dennie, traveled by ship to be in Germany with Jack. Following this project the family was transferred to the Moses Lake, WA base for a short time before Jack headed to Korea. From there the family spent time in Turkey and Greece. In Turkey Jack assisted the Turkish AF with radar instillations and runway construction. While in Greece, an addition to the family was made with the adoption of Tony in 1955. The growing family returned stateside and was stationed at various bases across the country. The longest station was 7 years in Castle AFB in Atwater, CA. Stateside service was broken up by two years in Guam where Jack developed a passion for golf. He retired from active service while stationed at Pease AFB, NH. He remained in civil service for another 15 years at Vandenberg AFB, before fully retiring in 1980. Jack lost his beloved Pearl to cancer in 1976.

In 1983, Jack settled in Roswell, NM to fully enjoy retirement. He loved playing regular golf there with the friends he had made. He played frequently until the age of 85 when health issues began to slow him down. Though Jack was somewhat quiet about his years in service, he was quite a social man and enjoyed dancing throughout his life. He loved all kinds of dancing; line dancing, two-step, waltzes and the ladies would line up to dance with him because he was so good. Jack was also very active in numerous fraternal orders. He was a lifetime Elks member, Eagles member, 32 Degree Mason and Shriner, as well as a member of the American Legion and VFW. In 2008 Jack moved to the Chewelah area to be closer to Dennie and his wife Pam.

Along with all his social activities he was a family man at heart. He loved doing anything with family, especially his grandchildren. The activity didn’t matter, for Jack it was just being present with his loved ones that brought him joy. He leaves a loving legacy with those closest to him; an honest, hard working man, who lived a life with integrity and a helping hand for others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pearl and son Tony.

He is survived by his son Dennie and daughter-in-law Pam Fugitt of Chewelah WA; grandsons Tyler Fugitt of Texas and Kenneth Fugitt of Chewelah; four great-grandchildren Noah, Logan, Gracy and Kaleyn.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please visit the on-line memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.