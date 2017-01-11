Invisible character gets the spotlight

Park Ave. Players new show stars imaginary rabbit

By Brandon Hansen/The Independent Staff

Park Avenue Players’ director Joe Wulczynski has been seeing things lately. Imaginary things.

In PAP’s latest production “Harvey” there’s an “invisible friend” roaming around the stage. Written by Mary Chase, the shows depicts the hijinks of Elwood P. Dowd — played by Bill Barnes — who introduces his invisible pooka friend Harvey around town, much to the chagrin of Dowd’s sister and niece.

How did Wulczynski come up with the idea to do this show? Well…

“I ran into a pooka and he suggested it,” jokes Wulczynski. “No, actually I was thinking of a play that hasn’t been done in our area. The movie Harvey came to me and I checked online and saw the play so I decided to go with it.”

The light comedy is Wulczynski’s third show as a director and will be performed Jan. 13, 14, 20, 21 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. at the Chewelah Civic Center. Wulcyznski said be prepared to laugh and hopefully shed a tear or two.

“We’ve been at this since September in one way or another,” he added.

It’s the Park Avenue Players annual winter production and the cast of six men and six women have been working hard at it in the 3rd Street Mall in Chewelah. All are volunteers and have donated a great deal of time to put this performance on stage.

The cast includes Wardell Henderson, Peter Roesler, Elizabeth Richart, Bill Barnes, George Eberth, Daniel Greene, Deanna Barnes, Bonnie Rail and Connie Hollis.

“A number of our actors have normal busy lives,” Wulcyznski said. “And with the set, I saw some pictures and the sets were elaborate, I knew I could not go that way with huge staircases. So determining what I could do to convey the settings, but be able to change between scenes in our confines was a challenge.”

This becomes a bigger challenge since the Park Avenue Players don’t have a central place to keep costumes, props and setting.

“So we have to hunt,” Wulcyznski said.

Harvey will appear… or not appear … for the first time on Jan. 13. Tickets are $10. They are available at Akers United Drug, Valley Drug, The Independent, and R.E. Lee Shoe Company, or at the door.